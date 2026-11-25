Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated political appointees ahead of his second-term inauguration on November 27.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has officially dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointments of all political appointees within the state government. This administrative restructuring is a standard procedural step taken in preparation for his upcoming second-term inauguration. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 27, marking the beginning of a new phase in the administration of the Osogbo-based state.

Adeleke Exempts Key Officials From Dissolution

Governor Adeleke's directive specifically exempts three senior officials from the dissolution and termination order. These protected roles include the Secretary to the State Government, Bobagunwa Teslim Igbalaye, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye, and the Governor's spokesperson. Additionally, the Local Government Service Commission was spared from the general termination, ensuring continuity in local governance oversight. The recently reconstituted board of Osun State University was also exempted, maintaining stability within the state's higher education sector during the transition period.

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Adeleke Commends Council For Development Contributions

Ademola Adeleke issued a formal statement commending the outgoing council members for their significant contributions to the development of Osun State during his current administration. He acknowledged the various challenges encountered by his government but emphasized the tangible achievements recorded across key sectors. These areas include education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and technology, the digital economy, and climate change initiatives. The Governor expressed deep appreciation for the service rendered by the council, noting that their efforts played a critical role in the state's overall growth.

Outgoing Council Members Share Their Experiences

The formal dissolution process included a reflective session where members of the outgoing council took turns recounting their experiences. They shared detailed accounts of their tenure and their work under Governor Ademola Adeleke's leadership. This ceremonial closure allowed the departing officials to summarize their impact and acknowledge the collaborative efforts that defined their service. The atmosphere underscored a sense of professional closure and mutual respect between the Governor and his former executive team.

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Directives For Handover To Permanent Secretaries

Effective immediately, the affected political appointees have been directed to hand over their responsibilities to the respective directors or permanent secretaries. This ensures that administrative functions in their ministries continue without interruption despite the political transition. The handover protocol is designed to maintain institutional memory and operational efficiency within the Osun State government. It prevents any vacuum in service delivery as the state moves toward the inauguration of the new term.

Transition To Adeleke Second Term Inauguration

This administrative cleanup clears the way for Governor Ademola Adeleke to assume office for his second term on November 27. The dissolution of the previous council signals a fresh start and the potential formation of a new executive team. Stakeholders are awaiting confirmation of any new appointments that may follow the inauguration. The state government remains focused on delivering on the promises made during the election cycle as it enters this next chapter of governance.