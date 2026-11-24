Osun State Police Command has arrested 48-year-old Ogunniran Kayode for allegedly torturing his 21-year-old son, Ogunniran Raphael Adewale, to death over N75,000 and an Android phone, then burying the body in a shallow grave behind their home in Faji, Odo-Otin Local Government.

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested a 48-year-old man, Ogunniran Kayode, over the alleged murder of his 21-year-old son, Ogunniran Raphael Adewale.

The command said the remains were buried in a shallow grave behind their residence at Faji, in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state. The command's Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He said operatives of the State Intelligence Department received information that the suspect tortured his son to death and later buried the corpse in a shallow grave behind their residence.

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Suspect Tortured Son To Death

According to the statement, the information was received on 19/10/2026 at about 1000hrs. It said the suspect tortured Ogunniran Raphael Adewale, a male about 21 years old, to death and then buried his remains behind their home.

"Upon information received, the detectives swung into action and the suspect was apprehended," Ojelabi said. During interrogation, the suspect stated that his son stole a sum of N75,000 and absconded with one Android phone he bought for him on EasyBuy to an unknown place. The suspect claimed to be a member of the Iru-Ekun Security Network. He said he was able to get his son arrested through the help of a colleague.

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The case was subsequently transferred to the Homicide Section for further investigation.

Police Retrieve Video Evidence Of Abuse

"Detectives visited the crime scene, where the shallow grave where the body was buried," the statement added. During the course of investigation, pictorial and video evidence were retrieved, showing how the deceased was tied up on both legs and hands before he was later tortured to death by his father. The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, warned individuals and groups involved in criminal activities to desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

He said the police had a duty to protect lives and property. Zungura also encouraged residents not to hesitate in providing timely and credible information to the Police. He said such information would support crime prevention and prompt response to security threats in the state. The incident comes days after the command disclosed the arrest of suspects over the alleged sale of a 16-day-old baby for N1.5m in the state. The police said investigations into the case were ongoing.