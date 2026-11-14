Osun APC Targets Two Million Votes for Tinubu in 2027 Election Campaign

Osun APC sets a two million vote target for President Tinubu. Governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji leads a mass walk in Osogbo to demonstrate support for the 2027 re-election bid.

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has established an ambitious electoral objective to secure two million votes for President Bola Tinubu during the upcoming 2027 general elections. This strategic target was announced amidst a high-energy mobilization campaign led by the party's governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who organized a significant public demonstration to showcase grassroots support.

Mass Walk Mobilizes APC Supporters in Osogbo

Bola Oyebamiji led party leaders and enthusiastic supporters on a five-kilometre walk through the streets of Osogbo on Saturday morning to promote President Tinubu's re-election. The procession commenced at Ayetoro Junction at approximately 9am and concluded at the Ogo-Oluwa state secretariat after navigating through Igbona and Old Garage. The event lasted for one hour and ten minutes, characterized by vigorous drumming and dancing by participants dressed in APC colours.

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Political Elite Rally for Presidential Bid

Senior political figures attended the gathering to reinforce the party's unified stance on the presidential ticket. Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East, and Akin Ogunbiyi, the senatorial candidate for Osun West, were present alongside Benjamin Adenreti, Oyebamiji's running mate. Also in attendance were Lekan Badmus, Executive Director for Marine and Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority, and Remi Omowaiye, Executive Director for Project Monitoring and Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority in Abuja.

Oyebamiji Declares Vote Target Achievable

Bola Oyebamiji stated that the primary goal of the walk was to strengthen awareness of Tinubu's re-election bid and consolidate support for the APC presidential campaign within Osun State. He emphasized that the large crowd was organic and not an imported group, asserting that securing two million votes is a realistic and achievable goal for the party in the upcoming polls.

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Oyebamiji also highlighted the cooperative relationship between the APC and the Accord movement in the state. He welcomed members of the Accord to collaborate with the APC, noting that working together is essential to successfully re-elect President Tinubu and support all other APC candidates running in Osun State during the 2027 elections.

Fadahunsi Urges Yoruba Unity for Presidency

Senator Fadahunsi expressed confidence that Tinubu would win Osun State by a wide margin, attributing the strong turnout to the genuine enthusiasm of APC members. He called on South-West states to set aside internal differences to support the presidential ticket, framing the election as a critical opportunity for the Yoruba people to retain the presidency.

Fadahunsi warned that the chance to produce a Yoruba president might not recur for another 10 to 15 years if not seized now. He argued that any party seeking success in the region must vote for Tinubu, stating that the responsibility to advocate for this outcome lies with the local stakeholders themselves rather than external canvassers.

Call for Stakeholder Unity and Continued Campaigning

Earlier reports indicated that former lawmaker and APC chieftain Olatunbosun Oyintiloye had called for unity among all stakeholders involved in mobilizing support for Tinubu. This message aligns with the broader strategy to ensure maximum turnout and voter registration ahead of the 2027 general elections, reinforcing the party's determination to meet its ambitious two million vote target.