Osun APC Rejects Allegations Linking Ex-Governor to INEC Staff Movements

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted allegations by the state House of Assembly regarding recent staff movements within INEC, describing them as politically motivated and lacking evidence. The Assembly raised concerns about the changes, warning of potential impacts on upcoming elections. The redeployment of the REC amid political pressure is also highlighted.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has strongly refuted allegations made by the state House of Assembly concerning recent staff movements within the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ). In a statement released on Thursday, Kola Olabisi, the Osun APC Director of Media and Information, condemned the claims made by the lawmakers, led by Speaker Adewale Egbedun, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

The statement followed a press briefing held in Osogbo earlier in the day, where the Assembly had suggested that Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, was involved in the internal operational changes within INEC. The APC asserted that such staff redeployments are solely within the purview of INEC's statutory responsibilities and are governed by established electoral laws. The party further stated that these are routine administrative actions that should not be misinterpreted or politicized, noting that similar transfers have occurred previously without controversy. The APC firmly declared its non-involvement in INEC's internal affairs and stated that it was unaware of the specific staff movements cited by the lawmakers. The statement also dismissed the allegations against Oyetola, emphasizing the fundamental principle that any allegation requires supporting evidence. The APC accused the lawmakers of attempting to divert attention from pressing governance issues, suggesting their actions were driven by political motives, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming August 15, 2026 governorship election. The party linked the controversy to broader political developments in the state, acknowledging the increasing preparations and activities among various stakeholders for the election. It reiterated its unwavering support for its chosen governorship candidate and affirmed its commitment to achieving electoral success through lawful means. The APC also encouraged the public to disregard the allegations, labeling them as unfounded and lacking any empirical evidence. They emphasized that INEC should be allowed to operate independently, free from external interference and political pressure. The party's response reflects a clear defense of its former governor and a strategic positioning in the face of perceived political attacks, aiming to protect its reputation and maintain focus on the upcoming elections. \The Osun State House of Assembly, in its press conference earlier in the day, voiced serious concerns regarding the recent administrative changes within INEC, specifically warning that these developments could potentially undermine the integrity of future elections in the state. Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Speaker Adewale Egbedun highlighted the redeployment of Dr. Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State, as a particularly concerning development, pointing out the sudden nature of the transfer and the lack of a clear justification. The Assembly disclosed that it had received reports indicating that further redeployments of key electoral personnel were under consideration, including various officials like Administrative Secretaries, Electoral Officers, Assistant Electoral Officers, and ICT staff across the state. This raised alarm bells about potential disruptions to electoral processes and the possibility of political influence within the commission. The timing of the redeployment and the potential scope of further personnel changes fueled the Assembly's apprehension about the fairness and transparency of upcoming elections. The legislators stressed the importance of ensuring the independence and impartiality of INEC to maintain public trust in the electoral process. They emphasized that any actions that could be perceived as compromising INEC's integrity must be thoroughly scrutinized and addressed to safeguard the democratic principles of the state. The Assembly's call for scrutiny underscored their commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates in the forthcoming elections. Their actions signify a commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring the fairness and transparency of future elections in Osun State. \Reports from Daily Post also confirmed the redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The redeployment took place amidst allegations of partisanship, with petitions submitted to the electoral umpire's chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan. Sources indicate that both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had requested Agboke's redeployment ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election. This context highlights the intense political pressure surrounding the personnel changes within INEC and suggests that the matter goes beyond routine administrative adjustments. The calls for redeployment from prominent political parties underscore the high stakes involved in the upcoming election and the importance of perceived impartiality from electoral officials. The involvement of different political parties in the demands reflects the complex political dynamics in Osun State. The situation underscores the necessity for INEC to carefully manage its internal affairs and maintain public trust, especially when faced with conflicting demands from various political stakeholders. The redeployment, coupled with the political pressure and concerns raised by the House of Assembly, paints a picture of heightened political sensitivity surrounding the upcoming elections in Osun State. The situation serves as a critical reminder of the significance of ensuring the independence and impartiality of electoral institutions in upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. The various reactions and actions surrounding the personnel changes signal a dynamic political environment, underscoring the necessity for transparency and accountability in ensuring a credible and fair election in Osun State.





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