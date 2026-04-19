Osun APC Lawmakers Deny Tinubu's Endorsement of Governor Adeleke

Five All Progressives Congress lawmakers from Osun State in the National Assembly have vehemently rejected claims that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, stating there is no such agreement and urging the public to disregard misleading reports.

A bloc of five All Progressives Congress ( APC ) lawmakers from Osun State in the National Assembly has categorically refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term. These legislators, operating under the banner of the G-5 caucus, emphasized that no agreement or assurance has been provided by the President to back Governor Adeleke in the upcoming August 15 governorship election in Osun State .

In a statement released in Osogbo on Sunday, the lawmakers urged the public to dismiss what they characterized as misleading assertions about a supposed alliance between President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke. The statement was jointly signed by Senators Adenigba Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi, alongside Representatives Oluwole Oke, Bimbo Ajilesoro, and Sanya Omirin. Notably, all these individuals recently transitioned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

'We have become aware of the falsehoods being circulated by certain members of the Accord Party regarding President Bola Tinubu’s support for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming gubernatorial election,' the lawmakers stated. 'We believe it is imperative to put an end to these fabrications and prevent their further dissemination. The President has, at no point, endorsed or approved Governor Adeleke’s candidacy.'

Elaborating on their assertion, the lawmakers highlighted that President Tinubu has never engaged in any political meeting with Governor Adeleke. Their account of the interaction between the two figures is limited to a Sallah homage paid by the governor’s family in Lagos the previous year. They further affirmed that in all their personal discussions with the President, he has not expressed any interest in Adeleke’s re-election bid nor indicated any support for candidates outside of the APC. The group reiterated that the APC has its own designated candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who they stated is actively campaigning and enjoys the backing of party stakeholders. The lawmakers questioned the veracity of the alleged endorsement, deeming it illogical for the President to champion an opposition figure when his own party is fielding a contender in the same electoral contest. They also voiced criticism regarding the seemingly contradictory conduct of Governor Adeleke’s supporters, alleging that individuals associated with the governor have publicly disparaged President Tinubu, despite the purported alliance.

The Osun APC lawmakers issued a call to action for APC members and voters in Osun State, urging them to remain steadfast in their support for the party’s campaign and to disregard what they described as the deceptive narratives being propagated by opposition elements. They conveyed President Tinubu’s assurance of continued political support from the Osun APC, confidently predicting that the party will deliver substantial votes in future elections. Additionally, they implored the residents of Osun to lend their support to Bola Oyebamiji in the forthcoming governorship poll.





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Bola Tinubu Ademola Adeleke APC Osun State Governor Election

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