Osun APC Guber Candidate Pledges Inclusive Governance, Seeks Non-Indigene Support

Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Osun State, has vowed to foster an all-inclusive government that actively integrates non-indigenes and various interest groups, should he be elected. His commitment was articulated during a public engagement with the Arewa Community in Ibokun town. Oyebamiji, represented by former Special Adviser Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, outlined a structural framework designed to bridge the gap between the government and the grassroots, ensuring policy development is driven by citizen needs and direct input. The candidate emphasized the continuation of people-oriented programs and the crucial role of diverse stakeholders, including non-indigene communities, in policy formulation and implementation. The Arewa Community expressed gratitude for the support and engagement provided by the previous APC administration and pledged their unwavering support and votes for Oyebamiji, requesting a sustained business-friendly environment.

The governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji , has made a significant pledge to foster an administration that champions inclusivity and actively integrates non-indigenes and a spectrum of interest groups within the state, should his party secure victory in the upcoming August 15 elections.

This commitment was prominently articulated during a crucial public engagement session held on Sunday with members of the Arewa Community in Ibokun town, located within the Obokun local government council area of Osun State. Oyebamiji, who was represented at the event by Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a former special adviser to ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with a focus on Civic Engagement, outlined a vision for a governance structure that is intentionally designed to be all-encompassing and participatory.

He stated that his administration would meticulously implement a robust structural approach aimed at nurturing a government that embraces all social strata and ensures that every segment of the population feels represented and valued. According to Oyebamiji, this thoughtfully designed framework is intended to significantly bridge the perceived gap that often exists between the government and the grassroots populace.

The overarching goal is to guarantee that public policies are not conceived in isolation but are instead firmly grounded in the direct needs, aspirations, and valuable input of the citizenry. This participatory approach, he emphasized, is vital for effective governance and for building trust between elected officials and the people they serve.

The APC guber candidate further elaborated on his commitment to ensuring that the people of Osun State are not merely passive recipients of government actions but are actively involved in the entire lifecycle of governance. He reiterated that the electorate will be adequately carried along in every stage of policy formation and the subsequent implementation of his proposed programs.

This collaborative approach, he believes, will be instrumental in continuously harnessing the vast and diverse potentials that Osun State possesses. By aligning these potentials with the overarching objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Oyebamiji asserted that his administration would be able to drive significant progress and bring about tangible betterment for all the citizenry. He specifically highlighted the intention to sustain the party's tradition of implementing people-oriented programs, a hallmark of the APC's approach to governance.

Furthermore, he pledged to maintain and strengthen the vital interface with a wide array of diverse groups. This includes fostering strong relationships with farmers' associations, trade unions, artisans, and, crucially, non-indigene communities. Oyebamiji articulated that these groups will be recognized and treated as critical stakeholders, whose insights and contributions are indispensable for effective policy-making and development planning.

In response to Oyebamiji's address, the Seriki of the Arewa Community in the Obokun local government council area, Alhaji Ayuba Mohammed, expressed profound appreciation for the consistent engagement and support extended by the APC administration under the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Mohammed specifically lauded the office of Civic Engagement for its proactive role in providing adequate support and ensuring the timely resolution of various communal issues that, without intervention, could have escalated into more serious crises.

He stated unequivocally that the Arewa Community intends to wholeheartedly support and vote for the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, affirming Bola Oyebamiji as their chosen candidate. Alhaji Mohammed recounted instances where the government had provided critical aid during times of communal challenges faced by their members in different parts of the state, noting that these issues were consistently resolved amicably, leading to a sustained period of peace and harmonious coexistence.

He also highlighted a specific instance where, with the assistance of Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a piece of land was acquired for the Arewa Community, and that the administration of Governor Oyetola had ensured regular supplies of palliative measures to their communities. Looking ahead, the Area community leader made a specific request for the establishment of a more business-friendly environment, and earnestly appealed to Oyebamiji to ensure the continuation and strengthening of the established relationship with the Arewa Community.

He concluded by pledging the community's unalloyed support, promising to demonstrate this commitment demonstrably at the polling stations during the elections.





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Bola Oyebamiji APC Osun Inclusive Governance Non-Indigene Integration Arewa Community Support

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