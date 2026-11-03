Osun APC Expands Campaign Council to 183 Members After Exclusion Protests

Osun APC has expanded and renamed its campaign council from 168 to 183 members, accommodating all state executive committee members after four executives protested their exclusion. The council supports President Tinubu's re-election and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expanded and renamed its campaign council for President Bola Tinubu's re-election and the party's candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The body now includes all members of the state executive committee, growing from 168 to 183 members. It is now called the Osun State All Progressives Congress Parliamentary Campaign Council, replacing the earlier Osun APC Presidential and Parliamentary Campaign Council. The move follows protests from four members of the state party executive who were excluded from the initial list.

Also read Osun APC Executives Reject Presidential Campaign Council List

The four executives are Publicity Secretary Wole Adunola, Welfare Officer Adesola Ayangbile, Assistant Organising Secretary Rasheed Adeniji, and ex-officio member Abiola Ololade. In a statement obtained in Osogbo on Tuesday, they called for an immediate review of the council's composition. They said several members of the State Working Committee had been omitted despite being expected to serve as statutory members under the party's guidelines.

They also faulted the composition, saying it was inconsistent with an earlier presidential directive reportedly naming Governor Ademola Adeleke as Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in the state. The initial 168-member council was set up to coordinate the party's campaign for Tinubu's re-election and mobilise support for other APC candidates in the 2027 elections. In a statement announcing it, Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal said it was established to strengthen the party's chances in the elections.

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Osun APC Names Campaign Leadership

The party's candidate in the August 15 governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, was named Director-General, while Lawal was appointed Deputy Director-General. Oyebamiji's running mate, Benjamin Adereti, and Kehinde Olamolu were named Assistant Directors-General 1 and 2, respectively. The party's three senatorial candidates and nine House of Representatives candidates were also included. Kola Olabisi, the party's spokesperson in the state, served as a member to facilitate communication and media engagement.

In the expanded council, Oyebamiji retained his position as Director-General, while Lawal remained Deputy Director-General. Other prominent members include former governor Adebisi Akande, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru. The council also features former Speaker of the House of Representatives Foluke Etteh, former deputy governors Adeleke Adewoyin, Iyiola Omisore, and Titi Laoye-Ponnle, retired General Alani Akinrinade, and Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode.

This broad representation underscores the party's intent to leverage influential networks for electoral success. In the statement accompanying the new list, Lawal said the expansion was intended to strengthen the party's mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, Following the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council by the national leader of our party and its presidential candidate, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on October 14, 2026 in Abuja, and the subsequent inauguration of the Osun State PCC by the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on October 22, 2026, we consider it extremely important to therefore bolster the efforts of the PCC to deliver massive votes for the re-election of our President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the forthcoming general elections.

As a party, we are resolute to work in unison with every member of the State Presidential Campaign Council to deliver on our mandate as we muster concerted efforts to ensure victory for all the National and State Assembly candidates of our great party. The development follows significant controversy surrounding the earlier inauguration of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council by Governor Ademola Adeleke on October 22, 2026.

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Controversy Over Initial Campaign Council

Governor Adeleke named himself as the coordinator of that initial body, a decision that sparked friction within party ranks and led to questions about the council's legitimacy. The absence of key figures such as former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Tajudeen Lawal from that earlier event further fuelled doubts about its inclusivity. Following the inaugural event, Chairman Lawal issued a statement complaining that the APC leadership in Osun had not been consulted prior to the council's formation.

Governor Adeleke defended his actions by stating that his support was strictly limited to President Tinubu's re-election, explicitly ruling out any arrangement to support APC candidates contesting legislative positions in the state. The party cited the need to complement existing structures and bolster the efforts of the national campaign machinery as the primary reason for this new formation.

A statement signed by Tajudeen Lawal noted that President Tinubu inaugurated the national APC Presidential Campaign Council on October 14, 2026, in Abuja. The Osun chapter sought to align its efforts with this national directive to ensure a cohesive approach to the upcoming elections. The statement emphasised the importance of delivering massive votes for the re-election of President Tinubu by carefully selecting leaders and members in the state.

Expanded Council Seeks Unified Front

The party declared that this strategic move is intended to actualise the collective desire for an all-round victory for the President as well as for all National and State Assembly candidates. This alignment underscores the party's commitment to a unified front despite internal organisational disputes. The establishment of this expanded 183-member council marks a critical step in the APC's preparations for the August 15 governorship election and the broader national polling.

By separating the presidential and parliamentary campaign structure from the governorship-focused body, the party aims to eliminate potential conflicts of interest and streamline operations. This move is expected to clarify roles and responsibilities among party stakeholders who were previously involved in overlapping or contested appointments. As the election date approaches, the effectiveness of this new council will depend on its ability to unify disparate factions within the Osun APC.

The involvement of high-profile former officials and current officeholders suggests a concerted effort to maximise resource allocation and voter outreach. The party remains focused on securing victory for all its candidates through disciplined and coordinated mobilisation efforts across the state.