Osun APC Working Committee Rejects Presidential Campaign Council List

The Osun State APC Working Committee has rejected the newly released Presidential Campaign Council list, citing the exclusion of statutory members and a contradiction with an earlier directive naming Governor Ademola Adeleke as Director-General. They are calling for an immediate review through consultations with the National Secretary and the State Director-General.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, State Working Committee in Osun State has rejected the newly-released state Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, list, dismissing it as a parallel campaign structure that undermines established party guidelines, due process and internal cohesion.

APC Rejects Campaign List

In a joint statement, key party officials disowned the list in its present form, warning that bypassing legitimate party structures could trigger unnecessary friction and weaken campaign efforts ahead of the presidential election. The statement was signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Wole Adunola; Assistant Organising Secretary, Rasheed Adeniji; Ex-Officio member, Abiola Ololade; and Welfare Officer, Deaconess Adesola Ayangbile. It was issued in Abuja.

Also read Osun APC Expands Campaign Council to 183 Members After Exclusion Protests

The leadership split stems primarily from what the executive members called the systematic exclusion of statutory State Working Committee members from the state campaign hierarchy. They said the composition of the list does not adequately reflect established party guidelines, due process and the principle of inclusiveness required in constituting such an important campaign structure. They therefore rejected the list in its present form.

The officials highlighted a contradiction between the newly surfaced list and an earlier presidential directive designating Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State. They noted that Governor Adeleke had already inaugurated a broad-based campaign team to mobilise for the presidential election across Osun State. They said it was unclear why a different structure had now emerged without adequate clarification or alignment with the existing arrangement.

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However, they added that if the newly released list is intended to serve as a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the Presidential Campaign Council, its composition would be more understandable. That distinction, they said, must be clearly established to avoid confusion, duplication of responsibilities and unnecessary friction within the party campaign structure.

Warning against sidelined party machinery, the executive members stressed that the State Executive Committee remained an integral part of the APC organisational framework and must be involved in setting up state-wide structures. The statement partly read: Following a careful review, we express our strong dissatisfaction with the composition of the list, which, in our view, does not adequately reflect established party guidelines, due process and the principle of inclusiveness required in constituting such an important campaign structure.

We therefore reject the list in its present form. It added: It is, therefore, unclear why a different structure has now emerged without adequate clarification or alignment with the existing arrangement.

However, if the newly released list is intended to serve as a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the Presidential Campaign Council, its composition would be more understandable. This distinction must be clearly established, to avoid confusion, duplication of responsibilities, and unnecessary friction within the party campaign structure. To resolve the impasse, the signatories called for an immediate review of the published list through high-level consultations involving key party figures.

They specifically referenced the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, alongside the State Campaign Director-General. They urged that the review ensure proper alignment and effective coordination. The executives called on the appropriate party leadership at both state and national levels to address their concerns without delay and ensure that the necessary corrections are made.

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Commitment to Presidential Candidate

Reaffirming their commitment to the party standard-bearer, the leaders said their commitment to the APC and the success of their presidential candidate remains unwavering. They said party loyalty should not prevent constructive engagement when decisions risk creating avoidable divisions and weakening collective efforts. They stated: Our position is clear: we need a campaign council that respects party structures, recognises legitimate leadership, accommodates critical stakeholders and unites all members towards electoral victory.

The task ahead demands unity, discipline, strategic coordination, and collective responsibility. No legitimate stakeholder should be left behind. They also said: We remain fully committed to the success of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the overall interests of the APC.

However, the current composition of the PCC list must be reviewed to reflect the inclusiveness and institutional respect necessary for a united and formidable campaign. Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the APC had earlier unveiled a 168-man presidential and parliamentary campaign council that will work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and canvass votes for other candidates contesting on the platform of the party in the 2027 general elections.

A statement signed by the Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, stated that the campaign council was put in place to further strengthen the party chances in the poll. The campaign council has the party candidate in the August 8 governorship poll, Bola Oyebamiji, as its Director-General, while the state APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, is to serve as the Deputy Director-General, among other members.

The executives are now demanding that all corrections be made to present a united front capable of securing electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They insisted that no legitimate stakeholder should be left behind in the campaign structure.