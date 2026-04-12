Osun APC Dismisses Opposition Smear Campaigns, Confident of Victory in August Election

An APC chieftain in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, dismisses opposition smear campaigns as a desperate attempt to undermine the party's chances in the upcoming August 15 governorship election. He expresses confidence in the electorate's discernment and the party's internal strength.

Osun State APC chieftain Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has declared that the smear campaign s orchestrated by opposition parties will not hinder the All Progressives Congress APC from securing victory in the upcoming August 15 governorship election. Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye attributed these accusations against the party and its gubernatorial candidate Bola Oyebamiji to a deep-seated fear of defeat.

He asserted that the opposition has deliberately engaged in the dissemination of falsehoods aimed at misleading voters ahead of the crucial polls, highlighting what he perceived as growing apprehension within the opposition regarding the APC's strong position in the election. Oyintiloye's remarks underscore the APC's confidence and determination to prevail, dismissing the opposition's tactics as desperate measures to undermine their campaign and influence the electorate. The statement serves as a clear indication of the APC's strategy to address and counter the opposition's narrative while rallying support for their candidate. \Oyintiloye further elaborated on the APC's perspective, emphasizing the belief that the electorate has become significantly more discerning and will not be swayed by the fabricated stories being circulated by the opposition. He highlighted the party's optimism regarding the election outcome, citing the electorate's alleged willingness to avoid a repeat of the past political mistakes. Oyintiloye stated that the people of Osun State have grown wiser and are eager to reinstate the APC to power, demonstrating their trust in the party's leadership and vision. Furthermore, the former lawmaker emphasized the party's resolution of internal conflicts and its enhanced readiness for the election. He mentioned the vital role of the campaign committee, led by Oluwole Oke, which he believes has further solidified the party's chances of success. Oyintiloye’s emphasis on the electorate's understanding and the party's internal strength highlights the APC's strategy to address the opposition's smear campaign and rally support for its candidate, setting the stage for a competitive and potentially decisive election. The APC's stance suggests a proactive approach to addressing the concerns and misinformation spread by opposing parties.\In conclusion, Oyintiloye urged the residents of Osun State to remain resolute and not be discouraged by what he characterized as desperate efforts to obstruct the state's return to progressive governance. This call to action emphasizes the importance of remaining steadfast in the face of alleged misinformation. The APC chieftain's words reflect the party's conviction that their leadership and policies are best suited to advance the interests of the state. He is confident that despite the smear campaigns, the party will triumph and continue the developmental initiatives currently ongoing. The APC aims to project an image of resilience and determination in the face of adversity, underscoring its commitment to its vision. By calling on residents to remain steadfast, the APC seeks to inspire a sense of trust and support for its candidate and its broader agenda. Oyintiloye's message is a clear indication of the APC's commitment to contesting the allegations and presenting their narrative to the electorate, ensuring the party’s readiness for the crucial upcoming polls





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Osun Election APC Smear Campaign Opposition Bola Oyebamiji Olatunbosun Oyintiloye

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