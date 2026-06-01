Osun APC Campaign Council Demands Probe into Death of Accord Party Primary Attendee

The Osun State APC Governorship Campaign Council has called for an investigation into the death of Taliat Simbiat during the Accord Party primary election in Iwo, alleging violence and injuries. Governor Adeleke expressed condolences and denied shielding thugs.

The Osun State All Progressives Congress Governorship Campaign Council has demanded a thorough probe into the death of Taliat Simbiat, which occurred during the Accord Party primary election for the Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency held in Iwo, Osun State .

The council's Head of Media and Publicity Committee, Remi Omowaiye, issued a statement in Osogbo alleging that the deceased was killed amid violence and destruction of property that marred the primaries. He noted that reports from various parts of the state paint a disturbing picture of chaos and bloodshed. Omowaiye emphasized that internal party primaries should be a celebration of democracy and a chance for members to freely choose their representatives.

However, according to available reports, several Accord Party members and innocent citizens suffered varying degrees of injuries, and lives were reportedly lost due to the violence. He specifically mentioned the death of Taliat Simbiat from Ward 3, Iwo, who lost her life during the violence, and stated that no fewer than 30 persons sustained serious injuries in the local government.

The APC Campaign Council urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to fully cooperate with law enforcement in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting those responsible for the killing of Mrs. Taliat Simbiat and the injuries to numerous citizens. They insisted that no individual, regardless of political affiliation or status, should be shielded from justice. In response, Governor Ademola Adeleke, through his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. He stated that Taliat slumped and died during the primaries in Iwo.

Adeleke expressed deep pain at the loss of a supporter and committed party faithful, and condoled all those impacted by her death. He described Mrs. Taliat Simbiat as more than a party faithful, noting that she was one of his administration's biggest promoters in Iwo and environs. He said hearing about her passing was emotional for him personally and that he joins in mourning a virtuous woman whose impacts and contributions to society will be sorely missed.

He prayed for God to repose her soul and grant the family fortitude. Governor Adeleke reiterated his intolerance for violence in political activities and commended Accord Party members for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the primaries. He rejected the APC allegation of shielding thugs, stating that he has no reason to abhor criminals given his style of politics which emphasizes peace and stability. He reminded that since joining politics, he has always maintained a peaceful disposition.

Even when his victory was violently stolen, he chose a lawful means to retrieve it, and recently when councils were violently hijacked, he maintained the peace. He accused those raising accusations of thuggery against him of actually being in the habit of sponsoring thuggery to achieve political objectives, asserting that they cannot rewrite the truth that Osun people know well about them





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Osun State APC Accord Party Primary Violence Death Investigation

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