Osun APC and Adeleke Campaign Exchange Blame Over Political Violence and Governance Record

The Imole Campaign Council accuses the Osun APC of political intimidation and violence, including shootings and billboard vandalism. The APC's governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, counters by criticizing Governor Ademola Adeleke's unfulfilled promises and poor infrastructure and health sector conditions.

The Imole Campaign Council , which leads the re-election campaign for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke , has accused the state's opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) of engaging in a persistent culture of political intimidation, threats, and inflammatory rhetoric.

The council issued a statement signed by spokesperson Pelumi Olajengbesi on June 12, Democracy Day, in Osogbo. The statement referenced a recent shooting incident in several communities, alleging that an APC-branded convoy carried out coordinated attacks. According to eyewitnesses, the convoy moved through Akoda, Owode, Olaiya, Old Garage, and Oke-Fia, firing shots sporadically. At least three people were seriously injured, including a commercial bus driver and an elderly man.

The council also highlighted other acts of violence, such as vandalism of political billboards in multiple local government areas, including Irewole, Ayedaade, Irepodun, and Osogbo. They recounted the shooting of Hon. Asimiyu Ajibola, Chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo LGA, on June 3, 2026, who remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times by assailants linked to the APC. They further alleged that Accord Party members have been injured and killed by alleged APC political thugs for wearing party identification.

Additionally, they reported an attack on an Accord Party member in Iroye community, Ilesa, just hours before Democracy Day, where assailants armed with cutlasses, sticks, an axe, and a gun left the victim badly injured. The council's statement emphasized that political violence and loss of innocent lives should serve as a lesson that elections must not be treated as warfare.

They urged the Osun APC to reflect on its conduct and recognize that democracy requires humility and respect for the people's mandate. The council challenged the APC to present a record, a vision, and submit to the electorate's judgment before seeking power. In response, the APC's governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, accused Governor Adeleke of failing to fulfill electoral promises. Oyebamiji claimed that despite increased state allocations, infrastructural amenities, health, and education facilities remain in poor condition.

He criticized the lack of progress on Adeleke's promise to transform Osogbo into "a new Dubai and a mini London," asserting that the state capital does not reflect the resources it has received. He also highlighted the deplorable state of the health sector, with facilities lacking medical consumables, and accused Adeleke of sacking teachers and health workers employed by the previous APC government without replacement.

Oyebamiji noted that Osun now has the lowest number of teachers in the Southwest and is ranked as the second-worst state for abandoned health centres in Nigeria. He questioned the administration's infrastructure delivery model, calling for greater competence, technical capacity, and value for money in public contracts





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Osun State Ademola Adeleke Bola Oyebamiji All Progressives Congress Imole Campaign Council Political Violence June 12 Democracy Day Accord Party

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