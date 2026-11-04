Osita Oparaugo Urges African Leaders To Build Economic Power Rather Than Seeking Diplomatic Recognition

Techpreneur Osita Oparaugo challenges African nations to prioritize economic integration and industrialization over diplomatic appeals, citing China's model for global influence and urging an end to resource extraction dependency.

Nigerian lawyer and techpreneur Osita Oparaugo has issued a direct challenge to Africa n leaders, urging them to abandon decades of diplomatic appeals for global recognition in favor of building a united and economically powerful continent. Reacting to renewed calls for greater representation at the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly, Oparaugo argued that Africa's primary obstacle is not a lack of international respect but a failure to organize its enormous collective economic and political power effectively.

Challenging Diplomatic Appeals For Recognition

Osita Oparaugo questioned the effectiveness of repeated demands for United Nations Security Council reform, reparations, and stronger representation without corresponding efforts to strengthen Africa's economic independence. He argued that diplomatic declarations, while legitimate, would achieve little unless African countries developed the collective economic leverage necessary to influence global decisions. He stated that African leaders should stop measuring the continent's power by the number of speeches delivered at the United Nations and instead focus on building tangible economic strength.

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The tech founder emphasized that if the world is to listen to Africa, the continent must build something that international actors cannot ignore. He declared that Africa does not need permission to become powerful and urged leaders to develop their God-given potential, organize themselves, and build collective strength so that the world will come to them. According to Oparaugo, the continent has the natural resources, population, markets, and human capital to become a dominant force in the global economy but continues to undermine its bargaining power through political fragmentation, restrictive borders, and limited intra-African trade.

Adopting China's Economic Transformation Strategy

Osita Oparaugo drew lessons from China's economic transformation, noting that the Asian nation became a major global power by investing heavily in manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, and domestic industrial capacity rather than depending on international recognition for status. He urged African leaders to adopt a similar strategy by developing continental industries, strengthening supply chains, and creating a genuinely integrated African market that can compete on the global stage.

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The founder of GetBundi Education Technology also called for a fundamental change in Africa's relationship with foreign investors and international corporations. He criticized the continent's continued dependence on exporting raw materials while importing expensive finished products that are manufactured from those same resources. This approach, he argued, prevents Africa from capturing the full value of its natural wealth and limits sustainable job creation for its growing population.

Critiquing Resource Extraction And Trade Barriers

Osita Oparaugo highlighted the inefficiency of exporting raw materials by asking why Africa exports lithium and imports batteries, exports crude oil and imports refined petroleum products, and exports cocoa while importing chocolate. He proposed that African governments make local processing, job creation, and technology transfer central conditions in agreements that grant foreign companies access to the continent's natural resources. This shift is essential for moving beyond resource extraction to value creation, which would allow Africa to retain more of its wealth.

He also criticized the restrictions that continue to prevent Africans from moving, trading, and establishing businesses freely across the continent. Oparaugo observed that many countries outside Africa have established integrated markets that facilitate the movement of people, goods, services, and capital, while African countries continue to maintain barriers that undermine continental economic integration. He called for faster implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, improved cross-border payment systems, interconnected infrastructure, and greater freedom of movement for African citizens to make it easier for Africans to do business with Africans.

Leveraging Youth And Digital Economy Potential

Beyond natural resources, Osita Oparaugo identified Africa's youthful population as its greatest long-term economic advantage. He noted that millions of young Africans already participate in the global digital economy through software development, entrepreneurship, creative industries, and emerging technologies. However, he warned that their potential would remain constrained without deliberate investments in education, digital skills, technology, infrastructure, and continental market access. He called on African governments to prioritize human capital development alongside industrialization.

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Oparaugo emphasized that Africa's future competitiveness would depend on its ability to transform its young population into a productive and globally competitive workforce. He argued that an integrated African market would strengthen the continent's negotiating position, attract investment, and enable African businesses to expand beyond their national borders. By focusing on these internal strengths and structural reforms, Africa can move beyond being a supplicant in international diplomacy and become a decisive economic force.