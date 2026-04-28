Osinbajo Reveals Personal Journey of Abstaining from Alcohol

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shared a compelling story about his decision to abstain from alcohol, detailing a pivotal moment during a visit to Somalia that led to a change in his perspective. He discussed the internal conflict between his initial belief in the compatibility of faith and moderate drinking, and the eventual realization that his position as a Christian leader demanded a different standard of conduct.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently shared a personal story about his evolving views on alcohol consumption during a speech at the Biazo Leadership and Empowerment Summit in Maryland, United States.

His address centered on themes of leadership, personal discipline, and the ethical responsibilities inherent in public service. Osinbajo, a 69-year-old law professor and ordained pastor within the Redeemed Christian Church of God, recounted a period where he initially believed his faith was compatible with moderate alcohol use.

He specifically referenced the biblical story of Jesus transforming water into wine as a justification for his stance, noting that many scholars suggest the wine produced was non-alcoholic, but he personally felt the miracle itself was sufficient reason to allow for his own consumption. He admitted to enjoying red wine and beer occasionally and even intended to continue doing so after his religious conversion, a process he described as becoming ‘born again’.

The turning point in Osinbajo’s perspective occurred during an official visit to Mogadishu, Somalia. While there, he not only fulfilled his official duties but also led a Christian fellowship, serving as its pastor. After delivering a sermon on a Sunday, he planned to purchase two bottles of Heineken beer and spend the evening reading his Bible.

However, a chance encounter at a restaurant within the United Nations compound dramatically altered his plans. He observed colleagues from various nations enjoying alcoholic beverages and approached a Danish colleague, playfully inquiring why he was concealing his whiskey. The colleague’s response – a pointed reminder that Osinbajo was a pastor – sparked a profound moment of self-reflection. This interaction forced him to confront the expectations placed upon him as a Christian leader and a public figure.

He realized the incongruity of his intended actions within that context. Osinbajo explained that the experience led him to a clear understanding that while something might be permissible, it isn’t always appropriate or beneficial. He articulated this realization as a divine message, stating that ‘all things may be lawful, not all things are expedient’. This pivotal moment marked the end of his alcohol consumption.

From that day forward, he has abstained from alcohol entirely. His story serves as a powerful illustration of the internal struggles and ethical considerations that individuals in positions of leadership often face, and the importance of aligning personal conduct with public responsibility. The narrative highlights the influence of both faith and context in shaping personal choices and underscores the weight of representing a particular set of values.

It’s a testament to the power of self-awareness and the willingness to re-evaluate one’s beliefs in light of new experiences and responsibilities





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