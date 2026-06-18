Osimhen Urges Nigeria to Move On After World Cup Heartbreak

Victor Osimhen calls for unity and progress after Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting administrative issues and hopes for future under coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has broken his silence on Nigeria 's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging his teammates and the nation to remain resilient despite the crushing disappointment.

Speaking during a recent social media stream, the Galatasaray forward admitted that the absence from football's premier tournament for a second consecutive time has been difficult to accept.

"It's bad, not just for me but for the rest of the guys. We've missed out twice in a row. Sometimes life happens, so we just have to keep moving," Osimhen said. The 2026 World Cup, which kicked off last week, is historic as the first edition to feature 48 teams, offering Africa nine automatic qualifying slots plus an additional intercontinental playoff spot.

Yet Nigeria, a nation with a rich footballing pedigree, could not capitalize. The Super Eagles finished second in their qualifying group and were eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the continental playoffs, extending their World Cup drought to eight years since their last appearance in 2018. The failure has been particularly galling given the wealth of talent at Nigeria's disposal.

The squad boasts world-class names such as Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman, all of whom ply their trade in Europe's top leagues. However, administrative instability has been a major culprit. Three different coaches managed the team during the qualifying campaign, a situation widely blamed on inefficiency within the Nigeria Football Federation. This lack of continuity hindered the development of a coherent playing style and disrupted preparations at crucial junctures.

Osimhen, who has never played in a World Cup despite being one of Africa's most prolific strikers, embodies the frustration of a generation that has underachieved on the global stage. The absence of the tournament experience for players like him adds a personal sting to the collective heartbreak. Yet there are glimmers of hope. Since taking charge, coach Eric Chelle has instilled a clearer tactical identity and a renewed sense of purpose.

Nigeria's performances under his guidance have shown improvement, with a more organized defense and fluid attack. Although several key players will be in their 30s by the time the next World Cup cycle begins, the experience gained from this campaign, combined with Chelle's growing influence, has fueled cautious optimism. Osimhen's call to "keep moving" reflects a broader determination to rebuild and learn from past mistakes.

The Super Eagles now look ahead to qualification for the 2030 edition, with the hope that lessons learned from administrative failures and on-field shortcomings will pave the way for a return to football's biggest stage. For Nigeria, the pain of absence must serve as a catalyst for change, ensuring that the next generation of talent does not suffer the same fate





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