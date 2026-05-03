Osimhen Reflects on Galatasaray's Shock Defeat, Vows to Secure Turkish Super Lig Title Next Weekend

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen admits his team's poor performance led to their 4-1 loss against Samsunspor, delaying their Turkish Super Lig title celebration. With two games left, Galatasaray needs a win against Antalyaspor to secure back-to-back championships.

Galatasaray 's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen , has reflected on his team's unexpected 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor , which delayed their bid to secure a second consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

The loss, which saw Galatasaray fail to capitalize on their home advantage, has left them with 74 points, maintaining a four-point lead over their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe, with two matches remaining in the season. Despite the setback, Galatasaray still holds the upper hand in the title race, as a victory in their next match against Antalyaspor will guarantee them the championship.

However, the defeat has raised questions about the team's consistency, especially in high-stakes matches. Osimhen, who was visibly disappointed after the game, admitted that Galatasaray's performance was below par. We knew it wouldn’t be that easy to win the title here, Osimhen told reporters after the match, as reported by Fotomac. We didn’t play well either.

We will win our next match at home and officially secure the championship. We apologise to the fans. We will look ahead. The striker's comments highlight the team's determination to bounce back and deliver a strong performance in their final two games.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, who are still in contention, will be hoping for a slip-up from Galatasaray to keep their title hopes alive. The Istanbul derby between the two rivals earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw, adding to the intensity of the race. Galatasaray's fans, who had packed the stadium expecting a celebration, were left disappointed, but the team remains confident that they can finish the season on a high note.

The match against Samsunspor exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, which the coaching staff will need to address before the crucial game against Antalyaspor. Osimhen, who has been a key player for Galatasaray this season, will be crucial in leading the attack in the remaining matches. His ability to score crucial goals and create opportunities for his teammates will be vital in securing the title.

As the Turkish Super Lig enters its final stretch, all eyes will be on Galatasaray to see if they can overcome this setback and claim their 23rd league title





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Galatasaray Victor Osimhen Turkish Super Lig Samsunspor Fenerbahçe

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