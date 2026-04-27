Osimhen Celebrates Galatasaray's Derby Win Over Fenerbahçe

Victor Osimhen scored as Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahçe 3-0 in a dominant Istanbul derby, extending their lead in the Turkish Super Lig and moving closer to a fourth consecutive league title.

Galatasaray secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Fenerbahçe in a fiercely contested Istanbul derby at the RAMS Park on Sunday evening, reclaiming their momentum after a surprising setback in the Turkish Cup.

The match, a highly anticipated clash between the city’s two biggest football clubs, saw Victor Osimhen open the scoring, setting the stage for a dominant performance by Okan Buruk’s team. This win is particularly significant as it follows Galatasaray’s quarter-final exit from the Turkish Cup at the hands of Gençlerbirliği, a result that undoubtedly fueled their determination to impress in this crucial league fixture.

Osimhen’s goal in the 40th minute ignited the home crowd and provided a vital psychological boost for Galatasaray heading into the second half. The Nigerian international, proving once again his value to the team, showcased his striking prowess and clinical finishing ability. The second half witnessed further goals from Baris Yilmaz and Lucas Torreira, solidifying Galatasaray’s control over the game and ultimately sealing the three points.

Yilmaz’s contribution added to the attacking threat, while Torreira’s goal demonstrated the team’s all-round quality and ability to score from various positions. The victory wasn’t just about the goals scored; it was a testament to Galatasaray’s collective effort, tactical discipline, and unwavering commitment to winning. Following the match, Osimhen expressed his pride in his teammates’ performance, acknowledging the disappointment of the recent cup defeat and emphasizing the importance of bouncing back with a strong showing in the league.

He stated that the team fought exceptionally well together and that he was pleased with the outcome, highlighting the positive team spirit within the squad. This win serves as a clear message to their rivals and reinforces Galatasaray’s ambition to continue their dominance in Turkish football. With this victory, Galatasaray have extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to seven points, with only three games remaining in the regular season.

This substantial advantage puts them in a very strong position to secure a fourth consecutive league title, a feat that would further cement their status as the dominant force in Turkish football. The team’s consistency and resilience throughout the season have been remarkable, and they are now within touching distance of achieving their ultimate goal.

Their next challenge comes in the form of an away match against Samsunspor, a game they will undoubtedly approach with the same level of determination and focus. Osimhen’s personal contribution to the season continues to impress, having now reached a total of 20 goals across all competitions. His consistent goal-scoring form has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s success, and he is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The club and its supporters will be hoping he can maintain this level of performance as they push for league glory. The atmosphere at the RAMS Park was electric, and the fans played a crucial role in spurring the team on to victory, creating a memorable night for everyone associated with Galatasaray





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