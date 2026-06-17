Oshiomhole Reverses Position on Signature Forgery Claims in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Suspension

Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole has clarified that he never claimed any lawmaker's signature was forged in the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. He emphasized that the controversy surrounding the issue has been put to rest and the Senate has moved past it.

Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole has reversed his position regarding claims of signature forgery in the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan . In a statement, Oshiomhole clarified that his previous remarks during an interview on Africa Independent Television were misrepresented by the public and the media.

The insinuation that I said signatures of Senators were forged is a complete misrepresentation of what I actually said, Oshiomhole noted. He explained that he never claimed any lawmaker's signature was forged to pass the committee's report recommending Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension. Instead, the former governor stated that he was merely referencing a comment made by a member of the committee who claimed that the attendance signatures of some senators were attached to the final report document.

I agree absolutely with the spokesperson of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Yemi Adaramodu, that no signature of Senators was forged in Natasha Akpoti's suspension, this is because no Senator complained to me that his or her signature was forged. The only comment I made is that one Senator, who is a member of the Committee claimed that the signatures of attendance of some Senators were attached to the final report.

Any suggestion to the effect that I alleged that any Senator's signature was forged is completely untrue and should be disregarded. Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu had in reaction to Oshiomole's claim on Tuesday clarified that no lawmaker has raised any formal complaint about forged signatures or procedural irregularities regarding the report.

Adaramodu, who was a member of the committee that investigated the matter, maintained that Senators are mature and independent-minded individuals who would raise objections on the floor of the Senate if their rights were violated. Meanwhile, Oshiomole has emphasized that the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension has been put to rest and that the upper legislative chamber has moved past the issue.

As far as I am concerned, the issue of suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been put to rest and the Senate has since moved on. The context in which I made a comment on the Senator Natasha Akpoti's issue was the AIT interviewer's claim that Senate Leader Distinguished Senator Bamidele Opeyemi referred to the matter as the lowest point of the 3 years of the 10th Senate to which I replied that if indeed the Senate Leader said so, yes it should be taken seriously, because he is not given to frivolities





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adams Oshiomhole Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Signature Forgery Senate Suspension Kogi Central Senator

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Visits Former Deputy Governor to Offer Condolences on Mother's PassingKogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid a condolence visit to former Kogi Deputy Governor Dr Philip Salawu after the death of his 107‑year‑old mother, Alice Salawu. The senator praised the matriarch's life of faith, sacrifice and community service, expressed sympathy to the Salawu family and urged celebration of her legacy.

Read more »

Oshiomhole Alleges Forgery in Senate Committee Report on Akpoti-Uduaghan SuspensionSenator Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that signatures of at least three senators were forged or improperly included in the report that recommended the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Oshiomhole claims some senators, including Ireti Kingibe, told him they did not sign the report despite their names being published, raising concerns about parliamentary procedure.

Read more »

Natasha: Senate denies manipulating suspension report, accuses Oshiomhole of mischiefThe Senate dismisses Adams Oshiomhole's claims of forged signatures in the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan suspension report, insisting due process was followed.

Read more »

Oshiomhole Clarifies Comments on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's SuspensionSenator Adams Oshiomhole has denied allegations that he claimed lawmakers' signatures were forged in the report that recommended the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. He stated his comments were misrepresented and clarified that he never accused any senator of forgery.

Read more »