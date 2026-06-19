Oshiomhole Defends Tinubu's Security Efforts, Calls for Effective Implementation

Senator Adams Oshiomhole asserts that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated political will through funding and leadership, but raises concerns about operational effectiveness and inter-agency rivalry.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole , representing Edo North, has come to the defense of President Bola Tinubu regarding the rising insecurity in Nigeria. Speaking at the public presentation of a book authored by Olusola Odumosu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ) in the Federal Capital Territory, Oshiomhole argued that the President has demonstrated strong political will through concrete actions.

He pointed to increased funding for security, including supplementary budgets approved by the National Assembly, and the replacement of former service chiefs as evidence of the government's commitment. Oshiomhole stated that the President has declared a state of emergency and issued clear directives to security agencies, leaving no room for excuses. He emphasized that the question of political will should not be an issue, as Tinubu has provided the necessary resources and leadership to tackle the country's security challenges.

However, Oshiomhole expressed concerns about the implementation of these directives on the ground. He questioned whether the orders from the commander-in-chief are being effectively carried out by officers and personnel in the field. The senator highlighted a potential disconnect between leadership intentions and operational realities, asking whether those in the lower ranks share the same concerns, have the required equipment, morale, and allowances to execute their duties.

He suggested that a review of how instructions flow through the chain of command might be necessary to improve effectiveness. Additionally, Oshiomhole proposed renaming the NSCDC, arguing that the term 'civil' implies non-combative roles, whereas the corps now bears arms to confront heavily armed criminals. He noted that the corps should be fully integrated into high-level security meetings, as its absence alongside service chiefs is a gap that needs addressing.

The book's author, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, echoed the need for stronger collaboration among security agencies. He identified unhealthy inter-agency rivalry as a major obstacle to Nigeria's national security. Odumosu advocated for a united front, emphasizing that no single agency has a monopoly on wisdom or strategy. He called for collective responsibility among all security forces, whether their mandates are intertwined or distinct, to ensure peace and order.

The event highlighted ongoing debates about Nigeria's security approach, with Oshiomhole and Odumosu both underscoring the importance of unity and effective implementation in combating insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes. Their remarks come amid persistent security challenges across the country, including in the North Central and North West regions, where armed groups have intensified attacks





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Adams Oshiomhole Bola Tinubu Nigerian Security Political Will NSCDC

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