Oshiomhole Calls for Retaliation Against South African Businesses in Nigeria

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has demanded the Federal Government retaliate against South African companies like MTN and DSTV following attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, advocating for license revocations and a firm economic response.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has vehemently urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to implement retaliatory measures against South Africa n businesses functioning within Nigeria , responding to the recent spate of attacks targeting Nigeria n citizens in South Africa .

During a session of the Senate plenary held on Tuesday, Senator Oshiomhole proposed that the government seriously evaluate the possibility of revoking the operational licenses granted to prominent South African companies like MTN and DSTV. He passionately contended that Nigeria is obligated to deliver a robust and unequivocal response to what he characterized as a pattern of sustained antagonism directed towards its nationals.

Oshiomhole articulated a firm stance, stating his unwillingness to express sympathy for the perpetrators of these attacks, advocating for a principle of reciprocal action – an eye for an eye – which he believes is a legitimate and appropriate strategy within the realm of diplomatic relations, framing it as an unavoidable economic confrontation. He emphasized that a strong response is not merely about retribution but about asserting Nigeria’s sovereignty and protecting its citizens’ rights and dignity.

Expanding on his argument, Senator Oshiomhole suggested that the narrative of Nigerians taking jobs from South Africans is a pretext for hostility and that a more effective response would be for Nigerian professionals and workers to return home and fill the positions created by the substantial economic presence of South African companies in Nigeria, specifically mentioning MTN and DSTV as prime examples. He posited that such a move would not only address the economic imbalance but also send a powerful message to the South African government.

Oshiomhole expressed confidence that a decisive response from Nigeria would compel the South African President to not only engage in dialogue but to demonstrate genuine respect for Nigeria’s position on the global stage. He believes that only through a firm and unwavering stance can Nigeria effectively deter further attacks and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens residing in South Africa.

He underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law, acknowledging that South Africa has the right to prosecute any Nigerian citizen who violates its laws, but vehemently condemned the extrajudicial killings and violence inflicted upon Nigerians, asserting that such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The call for retaliation comes amidst escalating reports of violent attacks against Nigerians and the destruction of their properties in South Africa, fueled by xenophobic sentiments.

These attacks have sparked outrage and condemnation both within Nigeria and internationally. Daily Post has been consistently reporting on the ongoing crisis, highlighting the plight of Nigerians affected by the violence and the growing calls for government intervention. Senator Oshiomhole’s proposal represents a significant escalation in the rhetoric surrounding the issue, moving beyond calls for diplomatic protests to advocating for concrete economic measures.

The potential implications of revoking the licenses of major companies like MTN and DSTV are far-reaching, potentially impacting Nigeria’s economy and its relationship with South Africa. The debate surrounding the appropriate response to the attacks is likely to continue, with various stakeholders weighing the potential benefits and drawbacks of different courses of action. The Nigerian government now faces the challenging task of balancing its responsibility to protect its citizens abroad with the need to maintain regional stability and economic partnerships.

The situation demands a carefully considered and strategic approach to ensure a just and lasting resolution





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Adams Oshiomhole South Africa Nigeria MTN DSTV Xenophobia Retaliation Diplomacy Economic Sanctions Senate

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