Oshiomhole Accuses Akpabio of Paranoia, Warns of Shift in Senate Dynamics

Senator Adams Oshiomhole alleges Senate President Godswill Akpabio views him as a threat and is unaware of broader support within the Senate. Oshiomhole criticizes Akpabio's leadership and warns that the 11th Senate will differ from its predecessor, amid ongoing disputes over rule changes and oversight conduct.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has intensified his criticism of Senate President Godswill Akpabio , declaring that the latter perceives him as a threat and is paranoid about his influence.

In a candid interview on the Mic on Podcast, released recently, Oshiomhole warned that the dynamics of the 10th Senate will not carry over into the 11th Senate, hinting at a shift in the balance of power. He directly challenged Akpabio's leadership, noting that many senators are quietly dissatisfied with his governing style but are hesitant to speak out publicly.

Oshiomhole did not mince words, stating that Akpabio believes he can marginalize him but is unaware of the broader alliances and sentiments within the chamber. The root of this bitter feud traces back to amendments to the Senate's standing rules ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

During a lengthy closed-door session, the Senate revised Orders 4 and 5, introducing a stringent ranking rule that restricts eligibility for principal offices-such as Senate President and Deputy Senate President-to lawmakers who have completed at least two consecutive terms. This change directly impacted Oshiomhole, a first-term senator from Edo North who lacked prior service in the 9th Assembly. He vociferously opposed the amendment, labeling it undemocratic and retroactive, and even demanded Akpabio's resignation in protest.

The conflict erupted onto the Senate floor during the formal adoption of the previous day's Votes and Proceedings, which included the contested rule changes. Oshiomhole repeatedly attempted to raise points of order to block the adoption, but Akpabio, invoking specific standing orders, refused to recognize him. When Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno could not pacify Oshiomhole, Akpabio delivered a stark warning: if Oshiomhole continued to be unruly, the Senate would use its rules to eject him.

After a protracted 15-minute disruption, Oshiomhole finally relented, and the proceedings were adopted following motions by Senators Adamu Aliero and Abba Moro. Tensions have simmered since, recently flaring again during oversight hearings on the oil sector. Oshiomhole launched a sharp critique against officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over accountability lapses.

Despite interventions from Akpabio and other senators urging decorum, Oshiomhole refused to moderate his language, underscoring the deep personal and ideological rifts that continue to undermine collegiality in the upper chamber. This ongoing feud highlights fragility of institutional norms and the growing contest for influence within Nigeria's National Assembly as the 2027 political cycle approaches





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