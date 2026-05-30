Oron Union Calls for Education, Cultural Preservation, and Development at 101st Founders' Day

The Oron Union Lagos Branch celebrated its 101st Founders' Day with calls for embracing education, cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and economic development as critical pillars for the future of the Oro people.

The 101st Founders' Day celebration and thanksgiving service of the Oron Union Lagos Branch took place at its Community House in Lagos, serving as a platform for leaders to rally the Oro people around education, cultural preservation , youth empowerment , and economic development as critical pillars for future growth.

The event, themed 'The Founders' Vision: Our Future,' drew members and officials who emphasized the enduring relevance of the union's founding principles. Nkereuwem Joshua, President of the Lagos Branch, opened the deliberations by reminding attendees of the sacred duty to honor the founding fathers who on 23rd May 1925 envisioned a united Oro Nation from a fragmented people.

He stressed that the theme was intentional and deliberate, asserting that the founders' vision was not confined to 1925 but extended to 2026 and beyond. Joshua encouraged the community to sustain strong ties with the homeland and deliver visible impact through scholarships, youth empowerment, healthcare outreach, and entrepreneurship support.

He highlighted the need to adapt to modern times, urging the digitization of proverbs, funding of language classes for Oro children born in Lagos, and showcasing excellence during the annual cultural festival to keep Oro identity relevant. Addressing the youth directly, Joshua declared that the future is not a distant someday but a present responsibility, emphasizing that the duty to carry Oro forward rests equally on the younger generation and on the older one.

He called for tangible actions such as funding educational programs and promoting Oro culture in urban settings to ensure the community thrives





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Oron Union Founders Day Oro Nation Youth Empowerment Cultural Preservation

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