Former Chief of Staff Orbunde urges President Tinubu to resolve Benue APC leadership disputes, citing court rulings and security threats as critical factors for 2027 electoral success.

Former Chief of Staff to the Benue State government, Buchi Orbunde, has declared the All Progressives Congress reconciliation efforts within the state as entirely failed. He issued this stark assessment during a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, accusing Governor Hyacinth Alia of obstructing genuine unity moves and ignoring judicial orders regarding party leadership structures.

Judicial Rulings Ignored by State Leadership

Orbunde identified the core legal controversy surrounding suit No. MHC/1587M/2024 and appeal No. CA/MKD/119/2024. He stated that the Makurdi High Court affirmed the Austin Agada-led state executive committee while nullifying the Benjamin Omale-led caretaker committee. The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld this finding, ruling that the dissolution of the Agada-led executive was unlawful, yet the state chapter has allegedly continued to disregard these binding judicial pronouncements.

Also read APC Denies Letter Asking INEC to Ensure Tinubu Wins 2027 Election

Akume Stands as Reliable Political Ally

Orbunde emphasized that Senator Akume remains a steadfast political ally of President Tinubu, tracing their shared political journey from the Alliance for Democracy and Action Congress of Nigeria to the current APC administration. He argued that the President should not risk abandoning this proven reliability for uncharted political waters, noting that Akume's dependability and ability to deliver votes in the North Central region are well-established facts that warrant protection.

Reconciliation Efforts Deemed Ineffective

The aspirant expressed deep skepticism regarding the reconciliation meeting organized by the North-Central Presidential Reconciliation Committee, which previously convened Governor Alia and Senator Akume. He insisted that this exercise failed to address the fundamental structural issues driving the crisis, resulting in competing executive bodies and disputed congresses. Orbunde warned that unresolved factional disputes and non-compliance with court judgments are actively weakening the APC's organizational strength ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security Crisis Exacerbates Political Tension

Beyond internal party politics, Orbunde highlighted a deteriorating security situation that compounds the political instability in Benue State. He alleged that more than 15 of the state's 23 local government areas have experienced significant population displacement, with several lives lost to persistent insecurity. This worsening environment makes the failure to implement President Tinubu's 2025 intervention to constitute a peace committee even more concerning for local stakeholders.

Appeal for National Leadership Intervention

Orbunde urged the APC national leadership to ensure full compliance with existing court decisions to protect the integrity of upcoming primaries. He stressed that political loyalty cannot be sustained in an atmosphere of uncertainty and intimidation, warning that ignoring court judgments when they are politically inconvenient places democracy itself at risk. The party must demonstrate that unity, judicial authority, and internal democracy are non-negotiable prerequisites for retaining Benue State in the next general elections.