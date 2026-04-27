Optimus Bank Reports Record Financial Performance in 2025

Optimus Bank Limited announces a 73.53% increase in gross earnings to ₦50.67 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, driven by strong growth in core banking activities and customer adoption. Profit before tax also rose significantly by 69.94% to ₦24.14 billion.

Optimus Bank Limited, a rapidly expanding Nigeria n National Commercial Bank, has announced its audited financial results for the year concluding December 31, 2025. These results showcase significant growth across all major performance indicators, solidifying the effectiveness of the bank’s business strategy.

The bank experienced a substantial increase in gross earnings, reaching ₦50.67 billion, a remarkable 73.53% rise compared to the ₦29.20 billion recorded in 2024. This growth was fueled by expansion in core banking operations, improved returns on assets, and a growing number of customers utilizing the bank’s services across various sectors. The bank’s operating income also saw a considerable boost, increasing by 82.02% to ₦42.75 billion, demonstrating a strong capacity for generating earnings.

Furthermore, profit before tax climbed by 69.94% to ₦24.14 billion, highlighting the bank’s ability to convert revenue growth into enhanced profitability. The bank’s balance sheet total reached ₦286.02 billion, indicating a robust financial position. Gross loans experienced a significant surge of 137.19%, totaling ₦118.16 billion, reflecting increased financial support to businesses and vital sectors of the Nigerian economy. Customer deposits also grew substantially, closing at ₦114.12 billion, a clear indication of sustained customer trust and increasing acceptance within the market.

Optimus Bank maintained a healthy liquidity position, with a liquidity ratio of 101.52%, providing ample flexibility to support business expansion and strategic initiatives. This strong liquidity underscores the bank’s ability to meet its financial obligations and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The bank’s commitment to responsible lending and prudent financial management is evident in these results, positioning it for continued success.

The growth in loans is particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrates the bank’s active role in fostering economic development by providing crucial funding to businesses. Ademola Odeyemi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Optimus Bank, commented on the results, stating that the 2025 performance is a testament to the bank’s effective execution and the resilience of its business model. He emphasized the bank’s ability to achieve strong growth in key financial areas while maintaining strict risk management and operational efficiency.

Odeyemi further highlighted the success of the bank’s digital-first strategy, which is driving customer acquisition, enhancing engagement, and improving service delivery across all platforms. This strategy is also positioning the bank for sustainable growth and scalability. Looking forward, Odeyemi affirmed the bank’s commitment to expanding its operations, strengthening customer relationships, and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions that contribute to economic growth.

With its strong earnings momentum, expanding balance sheet, and solid capital base, Optimus Bank is well-prepared to accelerate growth, increase its market presence, and deliver lasting value to its customers, shareholders, and stakeholders. Optimus Bank Limited remains dedicated to providing digitally-driven financial services, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting economic progress throughout Nigeria. The bank’s focus on innovation and customer-centricity will be key to its continued success in the dynamic Nigerian financial landscape





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