Private sector leaders acknowledge October 2026 inflation decline but warn high prices and business closures persist, urging government intervention.

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria has issued a stark warning that the recent decline in national inflation rates has not yet resulted in tangible relief for struggling businesses or households. Despite five consecutive months of falling inflation figures, operators in the private sector report that essential commodity prices remain prohibitively high and enterprise shutdowns continue to accelerate across the nation.

October Inflation Data Shows Marginal Improvement

The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed on Monday in its October 2026 Consumer Price Index report that headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent, down from 14.63 per cent in September. This change represents a 0.57 percentage point reduction, which private sector leaders welcomed as a sign of improving macroeconomic indicators, even though they caution that these statistical gains have not yet translated into meaningful economic relief.

Also read Nigeria Inflation Rate Drops to 14.06% in October 2026

Business Leaders Cite Persistent High Prices

Dr Femi Egbesola, the President of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, described the inflation slowdown as an encouraging development that signals macroeconomic change. He noted that this trend suggests government reforms are yielding positive fruits and may eventually engender further investments. However, Egbesola stressed that a true test of success is the actual reduction in market prices, which has not yet occurred for many essential commodities.

Egbesola pointed out that while the macroeconomic situation is improving, market realities show that prices of goods and commodities remain very high, with some even increasing. He emphasized that the continued difficulties facing businesses indicate that the gains from economic reforms have yet to reach the productive sector, creating a significant gap between national data and ground-level operations.

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Banking Sector Struggles Highlight Economic Gap

To illustrate the disconnect between statistical improvements and business survival, Egbesola cited a recent report from the Bankers Association indicating that 60 per cent of bankers are still struggling. He argued that this high level of distress within the financial sector, which serves as a barometer for the broader economy, means that many businesses are effectively dying. This evidence reinforces his argument that current reforms are not yet translating into effective support for the wider economy.

Segun Kuti-George, the National Vice-President of the National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, attributed the improving inflation figures to greater stability in the economy. He stated that this stability is accounted for by consistent exchange rates, stable interest rates, and relatively stable prices for petroleum products, suggesting that monetary and fiscal policies are working positively to stabilize the economic environment.

Call for Poverty-Reduction Focused Interventions

Dr Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, called for a fundamental shift in how inflation is managed, urging the government to align it more closely with poverty reduction objectives. In a policy brief on the October inflation report, Yusuf warned that declining inflation does not necessarily imply falling prices, but rather that prices are rising at a slower rate, a distinction critical for households already facing elevated living costs.

Yusuf provided specific data showing that food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 5.63 percentage points to headline inflation, while transportation added 1.50 percentage points. Housing and utilities contributed 1.18 percentage points, and education and healthcare jointly contributed 1.72 percentage points, meaning these essential categories account for approximately 71 per cent of headline inflation and disproportionately impact low-income families.

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The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise stressed that government interventions must prioritize the affordability of food, transportation, housing, education, and healthcare. They argue that existing support programs are inadequate to address the scale of economic hardship, urging the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure that macroeconomic stability results in actual affordability and enterprise survival for the Nigerian public.