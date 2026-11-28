Nigeria's opposition parties struggle with internal divisions and competing presidential ambitions as they prepare for the critical November 30 summit aiming to unite against the APC before 2027.

The prospect of a unified front among Nigeria's political opposition parties has intensified as the nation approaches the 2027 general election cycle. Key figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde face the complex task of setting aside individual ambitions to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress. Despite the allure of a consolidated opposition, deep-seated rivalries and strategic disagreements continue to threaten the viability of any common platform.

The Coalition For Democracy Framework

The Coalition For Democracy, a grouping of six opposition parties and factions, is actively working to establish a structured framework for political cooperation. The members of this coalition include the African Democratic Congress, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the Allied Peoples Movement, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Redemption Party, and the Social Democratic Party. Coordinated by former APC National Vice-Chairman Salihu Lukman, the group aims to formalize agreements on democratic renewal and electoral integrity.

Also read Oyo Governor Makinde Predicts Opposition Victory in 2027 Nigerian Election

Atiku Abubakar Stands Firm

Atiku Abubakar has explicitly rejected reports suggesting he is withdrawing from the presidential race, labeling such claims as malicious falsehoods intended to aid President Bola Tinubu. Speaking through his Director of Strategic Communication Phrank Shaibu on November 22, Abubakar emphasized that he remains committed to winning the 2027 election. He warned that any party promoting his exit is effectively doing political work for the incumbent administration by clearing its strongest opponent from the field.

Peter Obi And Competing Ambitions

Peter Obi, who is contesting under the Nigeria Democratic Congress, faces parallel pressures regarding his political future and the expectations of his supporters. For Obi, stepping aside would raise significant questions about the trajectory of the movement that fueled his 2023 presidential campaign. The tension between Obi and Abubakar, who now seeks the African Democratic Congress nomination, lies at the heart of the coalition's struggle to find a workable arrangement for a common candidate.

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Nationwide Campaign And Voter Mobilization

Abubakar's Affordable Life campaign continues to operate across all regions of Nigeria, focusing on the severe economic hardships facing citizens. He stressed that hunger and poverty are tangible realities in markets and homes rather than just social media topics. The former vice president urged supporters to remain mobilized nationwide and to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards are ready for the upcoming electoral process.

Upcoming Summit And Strategic Uncertainties

Disagreements within the opposition were further highlighted when a coalition of support groups reportedly endorsed an Obi-Kwankwaso joint ticket, despite Abubakar's firm stance on his candidacy. The opposition's summit scheduled for November 30 in Abuja will serve as a critical juncture to demonstrate commitment to cooperation. However, it remains uncertain whether the meeting can resolve the fundamental disputes surrounding the selection of a unified presidential candidate.