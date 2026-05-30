Opposition Parties Slam Tinubu Administration Over Economic Hardship and Insecurity

The African Democratic Congress and SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo criticize President Bola Tinubu's performance, citing a 30% approval rating and widespread dissatisfaction as Nigeria faces economic crisis and security challenges.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Adewole Adebayo , have strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu 's administration, accusing it of deepening economic hardship , insecurity, and public dissatisfaction across Nigeria.

In a statement released on Friday, the ADC through its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, asserted that Nigerians have lost confidence in the Tinubu administration. The party referenced a nationwide survey conducted by Eagle Badger Data Analytics (EBDA), which purportedly shows that most Nigerians no longer trust the government ahead of the 2027 elections. According to the ADC, Tinubu's reported 30 percent approval rating after three years in office represents a mark of total failure.

The party argued that this figure reflects widespread public frustration over worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, and declining living standards. The statement emphasized that roughly seven out of every ten Nigerians are either dissatisfied, unconvinced, or unwilling to endorse the direction in which the country is being led. The ADC described this not as a political challenge but as a national rejection.

The opposition party's reaction came in response to the EBDA survey findings, which indicated that only 30.2 percent of Nigerians approve of President Tinubu's performance, while 47.5 percent disapprove. The survey also showed that a majority of Nigerians believe their living conditions have deteriorated since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023. The ADC pointed to failures in economic management, job creation, and security, adding that worsening inflation and rising food prices have made daily life increasingly difficult for citizens.

It claimed that food prices have risen sharply since 2023, while transportation costs, unemployment, and business closures continue to strain households. The party stated that Nigerians do not eat statistics; they eat food, pay rent, school fees, and transport fares. On all these measures, life has become significantly harder. The ADC further linked insecurity to economic decline, noting that farmers are unable to safely access their farmlands while communities suffer attacks from bandits and kidnappers.

It argued that the administration can no longer blame previous governments for current challenges, insisting that responsibility now rests fully with the present leadership. Separately, Adebayo accused the Tinubu administration of worsening economic hardship, stating that Nigerians are struggling under rising living costs, unemployment, and insecurity. In a statement marking the administration's third year in office, Adebayo said many families can no longer afford basic needs such as food, education, and healthcare.

He described a scenario where people work hard but the government's economy makes them appear lazy because children ask why there is no food or why they were sent out of school for unpaid fees. Adebayo criticized recent economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal, for worsening hardship by increasing transport and living costs. He warned that Nigeria's democracy is under strain, expressing concern over risks of weakening political competition.

He cited a danger of one-man rule and called for stronger democratic institutions and a more vibrant opposition space. The SDP candidate added that his party is preparing to contest all levels of elections in 2027, including governorships, senatorial, and House of Representatives seats nationwide. He urged Nigerians to support leadership that prioritizes accountability and national development, stressing that the opposition must remain united in defending democratic values.

Also reacting, Afenifere chieftain Oba Oladipo Oladotun expressed concern over worsening insecurity and economic hardship, warning that many Nigerians are no longer safe in their communities and struggle to survive daily. He called for urgent policy reforms focused on job creation, agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, and infrastructure, while urging protection of Nigeria's multiparty democracy.

When contacted for a reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, declined comments, stating that he does not respond to such statements





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