Opposition Leaders Hold Closed-Door Meeting After Protest, Eyeing 2027 Election Strategies

Key opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, met in Abuja following a protest, signaling a potential strategy session to challenge the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. The meeting included the Oyo State Governor and other figures from the PDP faction.

Multiple high-profile political figures from various opposition parties converged for a closed-door meeting in Abuja, following a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters. The meeting, hosted by former Senate President David Mark, brought together key figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi , and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

The gathering, occurring shortly after a protest led by the ADC party faction, signifies a potential realignment of political forces as the nation moves closer to the 2027 general elections. The details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but speculation suggests discussions centered around devising strategies to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.\Adding to the intrigue, the meeting included Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, a notable figure from the G-5 governors who had previously opposed Atiku’s candidacy in the 2023 election, and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The G-5 governors, also known as the “Integrity Group,” played a significant role in the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. Their demand for the resignation of the then party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stemmed from the belief that both the presidential candidate and the party chairman should not hail from the same region. This disagreement weakened the PDP's unity before the election as the G-5 refused to actively campaign for Atiku. In Rivers State, the former vice president's campaign lost ground, and in Oyo State, Governor Makinde's influence contributed to the victory of opposition candidates. The actions of the G-5 governors, ranging from political neutrality to unspoken support for rival parties, fractured the PDP’s support base, reducing Atiku's ability to compete with Mr. Tinubu of the APC.\The presence of prominent figures such as Rabiu Kwankwaso, former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal at the meeting, further indicates the breadth of the discussions. The meeting underscores a complex political landscape where old rivalries and divisions may be giving way to new alliances and strategic partnerships. The involvement of the aforementioned parties in the meeting also indicates their collective desire to strategize and potentially form a united front to challenge the ruling party during the upcoming general elections. This development follows a protest staged by the faction of the ADC. Their actions suggest a potential shift in the political landscape of Nigeria, with opposition parties seemingly attempting to consolidate their forces. The outcome of this meeting, and the actions that will follow, will likely have significant implications for the future of Nigerian politics





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