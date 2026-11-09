Opposition Collapse in Igbara-Oke Defectors Join APC Before 2027

Political leaders in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore LGA, defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress. Senator Niyi Adegbonmire receives the group as opposition presence vanishes.

Senior political figures in the Igbara-Oke community within the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State have formally defected from opposition parties to join the ruling All Progressives Congress. This significant political realignment was facilitated by a delegation led by Senator Niyi Adegbonmire, who represents the Ondo Central Senatorial District, and National House of Representatives member Festus Akingbaso.

The event marks a decisive shift in the local political landscape, effectively dismantling the organized opposition structure that had previously maintained a presence in the area.

Motivations For Political Defection

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The newly sworn-in members cited the visible developmental strides achieved by the APC leadership in their immediate environment as the primary catalyst for their decision to switch allegiance. Bayo Adejuwon, speaking on behalf of the defectors, stated that the current party leadership is well-aware of their political capacity and potential. He emphasized that these individuals are not joining for mere political entertainment but are fully committed to ensuring the electoral victory of the ruling party in future contests.

Electoral Promises And Community Impact

Faloyo, another prominent defector who identified himself as an indigene of Ijare, expressed profound delight at joining the ruling party. He made a specific pledge to deliver votes from his community on January 16 and February 6 for President Tinubu and other APC candidates. This commitment underscores the strategic importance of securing voter mobilization in key wards ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for those dates.

Leadership Response And Party Unity

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Former Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, addressed the crowd, noting that these defectors represented the last batch of members from the Peoples Democratic Party in the ward. He described their movement to the APC as confirmation that the ruling party is fully entrenched in the area. Adetimehin urged the new entrants to return to their communities and begin working earnestly, stressing that their statement of loyalty must be validated with votes on January 16.

Consolidation Of Political Power

Tobi Ogunleye, an APC leader in the Ifedore Local Council, clarified that the defection was voluntary and not a rented political maneuver. He noted that the decampees came from various parties including the PDP, ADC, and SDP. Ogunleye alleged that some individuals within the APC were acting against the interests of candidates under the cover of a Rainbow Coalition, declaring that the gathering represented the authentic party. He attributed the galvanization of people for the APC in the state to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Elimination Of Local Opposition

With the integration of these key figures into the ruling party, observers note that there is no longer any organized opposition in the Ifedore Local Council. Ogunleye described the new entrants as the backbone of the opposition in the area until their defection occurred. The consolidation of power is expected to strengthen the APC's position ahead of the 2027 elections, with leadership expressing confidence that President Tinubu, Senator Adegbonmire, and Representative Akingbaso will all secure victory.