Opposition Coalition to Unveil Policy Platform for 2027 Presidential Race

The Nigerian opposition coalition plans a major gathering next Thursday to announce policy proposals and update efforts for a unified 2027 presidential candidate challenge.

A political coalition comprising several Nigerian opposition parties is preparing to unveil a comprehensive set of policy decisions and provide a significant update on its ongoing efforts to select a single presidential candidate. This strategic move is designed to challenge the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The group aims to consolidate diverse political interests into a unified front against the current ruling administration.

Upcoming Gathering and Policy Announcements

The coalition is scheduled to hold a major gathering next Thursday, a date that marks a critical juncture in its organizational timeline. During this event, the group will officially announce its positions, detailed policy proposals, and firm commitments to the Nigerian public. This assembly serves as a platform to demonstrate the coalition's readiness to offer viable alternatives to the electorate.

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Despite the planned announcement, the path to a unified presidential ticket remains complex and unresolved. Opposition leaders have provided assurances that efforts to unite against the APC are proceeding, yet no formal agreement has been reached regarding the fielding of a consensus presidential candidate. This lack of consensus stems from the fact that several prominent opposition figures are still actively pursuing their individual presidential ambitions.

There is currently no clear indication that any of the major contenders within the opposition is prepared to withdraw from the race in favor of another candidate. The persistence of individual ambitions complicates the coalition's goal of presenting a singular face of resistance to the ruling party. Navigating these personal political aspirations while maintaining a collective strategic front remains a significant hurdle for the group's organizers.

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Strategic Discussions and Leadership Perspectives

The G100, a group specifically established to promote cooperation among opposition political parties and their presidential candidates, has continued to facilitate discussions aimed at building this united front. Dr Salihu Lukman, the convener of the coalition, remains central to these efforts. A source close to Dr Salihu Lukman has dismissed suggestions that negotiations had collapsed, insisting that discussions are still actively ongoing.

This source also disclosed that the group is planning another major summit to deliberate on the way forward. These upcoming meetings are intended to resolve the impasse regarding candidate selection. The G100 has reportedly held consultations with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as part of these coalition-building efforts. Additionally, the group has engaged with former Anambra State Governor to broaden the scope of its political alliance.

These consultations were aimed at bringing opposition parties and prominent political actors together under a common platform. The ultimate goal is to build consensus around a candidate capable of challenging President Tinubu in 2027. The involvement of high-profile figures like Atiku Abubakar indicates the coalition's intent to leverage experienced leadership for the electoral battle.

PRP Chair on Coalition Strategy and Future Steps

Speaking on the development, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), confirmed that opposition parties are considering several options. This includes the possibility of presenting a single presidential candidate, though this is not the only strategy under consideration. Baba-Ahmed stated that discussions among the parties have recorded considerable progress over the past two to three months.

He added that there is a growing understanding that cooperation is necessary to defeat the APC. According to him, the coalition's foremost objective is to prevent the ruling party from securing another term. He accused the Tinubu administration of damaging Nigerians' lives and the economy since assuming office in 2023. This economic critique forms a central pillar of the opposition's messaging strategy.

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"The first, obviously, is that it is absolutely imperative that in 2027 the APC administration does not come back to continue the damage it is doing to Nigerian lives and the economy since the 2023 elections," Baba-Ahmed said. He maintained that defeating the ruling party would require a united opposition rather than individual political parties attempting to challenge the APC independently. He emphasized that the defeat of the APC government is only guaranteed if all or most parties collaborate positively.

On whether the coalition had agreed to adopt a single presidential candidate, the PRP chairman explained that the proposal was only one of several strategies being considered. He noted that no final decision had been reached on this specific issue. He further explained that some political and legal timelines had affected the options initially available to the opposition. This included the possibility of merging political parties or adopting a common candidate.

"By the time the discussions took off, substantially, timelines regarding whether parties can collapse or merge or whatever and the issue of a single candidate had been overtaken by events," he said. Baba-Ahmed stressed that even the emergence of a consensus candidate would require considerable cooperation among the opposition parties. He insisted that one party alone could not defeat the Tinubu administration without broad support.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the consensus arrangement, Baba-Ahmed expressed optimism about the progress made so far. He affirmed that the coalition is pursuing all available options and is very happy with the state of the coalition. He stated that their spirits are very high and they feel confident they will be able to defeat the Tinubu administration as a united coalition.

He also confirmed that the opposition would hold a major gathering next Thursday to present its policy decisions and commitments to Nigerians. This event will unveil a key number of policy decisions and some perspectives. The coalition intends to present these commitments as representing their core values and how they intend to continue the campaign towards the elections of 2027. This upcoming Thursday gathering will serve as a critical test of the coalition's unity and policy coherence.