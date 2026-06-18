Opposition Coalition CUPP Backs Call for President Tinubu to Resign or Improve Performance

The Conference of United Political Parties endorses the House Minority Caucus's demand that President Bola Tinubu either step down or deliver better governance, citing insecurity, economic hardship, and lack of results.

The Conference of United Political Parties ( CUPP ) has extended its support to the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, which has publicly called on President Bola Tinubu to either exhibit more robust leadership or resign from his position.

In a formal statement released by its Acting National Chairman, Chief Peter Ameh, CUPP-a coalition of opposition parties-expressed full alignment with the stance of the minority lawmakers. The coalition emphasized that the current administration must urgently deliver tangible governance results or step aside for individuals capable of generating better outcomes for the Nigerian populace.

The statement underscored the principle that leadership is a responsibility, not a right, and argued that any elected official who fails to produce good governance that improves citizens' lives should honourably resign. Specifically, CUPP demanded that President Tinubu and his administration take immediate, visible action to tackle the pervasive issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

The opposition body pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely and to speak out in the national interest whenever necessary, signalling sustained political pressure on the federal government. This development reflects a deepening rift between the ruling party and a growing coalition of opposition groups, who are increasingly vocal about the country's socioeconomic challenges. Nigeria has been grappling with multiple crises, including rising inflation, a depreciating currency, high unemployment, and widespread insecurity.

Many citizens have expressed frustration over the government's perceived slow response to these problems, which have eroded living standards. The minority caucus in the House of Representatives had earlier voiced similar concerns, making the call for the president to step up or step down a rare collective stand by opposition lawmakers. Now, with CUPP's endorsement-a body that represents a broad spectrum of political parties-the message gains additional weight and amplifies the criticism of the Tinubu administration's performance.

CUPP's statement invokes democratic accountability, framing the demand for better governance as a constitutional and moral obligation. By linking leadership to responsibility and the willingness to resign when results are not delivered, the coalition is attempting to set a precedent that could resonate in future political discourse. The group also hinted at the possibility of mobilizing public sentiment, noting that it would continue to speak out.

This could be interpreted as a preparatory step toward broader civic engagement or protest actions if the government fails to respond. The tone of the statement is firm yet formal, reflecting an attempt to present itself as a reasonable and patriotic alternative voice.

However, analysts note that such calls for resignation are unlikely to be heeded by the president, given the constitutional provisions for tenure and the dominance of the ruling party in the national assembly. Still, the symbolic value lies in the consolidation of opposition forces, which might influence public opinion and shape the narrative heading into future elections. From a political perspective, this move by CUPP underscores the opposition's strategy to challenge the government on policy failures rather than personal attacks.

The focus on insecurity, economic hardship, and general wellbeing highlights issues that directly affect ordinary Nigerians, making the criticism relatable and potentially potent. The coalition's decision to back the minority caucus demonstrates a willingness to coordinate among disparate opposition groups, which has been a challenge in Nigeria's fragmented political landscape. If this collaboration holds, it could lead to a more structured opposition capable of presenting a united front in legislative debates and electoral contests.

Nevertheless, the path to effective opposition is fraught with difficulties, including internal divisions, resource constraints, and the risk of state repression. CUPP's statement, therefore, serves as both a policy critique and a test of the opposition's cohesion and resolve





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