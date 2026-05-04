Opposition Coalition Collapses Ahead of 2027 Elections

A major opposition coalition aiming to challenge President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 has dissolved due to disputes over the presidential ticket and internal leadership struggles within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Key figures including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi were involved.

The prospect of a unified opposition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the 2027 general elections has suffered a significant setback. The coalition, initially formed under the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu, has dissolved due to internal disputes over the selection of a presidential candidate.

The alliance, which brought together prominent figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, and former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, was established in March 2025. These leaders, along with others including Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, Abubakar Malami, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, formally adopted the ADC as their platform on July 3rd, intending to present a formidable challenge to President Tinubu's re-election bid.

The coalition's disintegration stems from a protracted struggle for leadership and, crucially, the party's presidential ticket. Negotiations for a unified candidate reached an impasse after weeks of deadlock between the camps of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, alongside other contenders vying for the nation's highest office. This internal strife was further complicated by a leadership crisis within the ADC itself.

The initial resignation of the National Working Committee (NWC) in July 2025, led by Ralph Nwosu, and the subsequent appointment of David Mark as interim chairman, were immediately contested by a faction led by Nafiu Bala, a deputy national chairman who claimed he was rightfully next in line for the position. This resulted in a legal battle, with Bala seeking to invalidate Mark’s leadership and gain recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The case moved through the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court, which, while restoring Mark’s leadership, did not resolve the underlying leadership dispute, leaving the party fractured and weakened. INEC briefly suspended recognition of the Mark-led faction during the legal proceedings. The inability of the ADC to agree on a zoning formula for its presidential candidacy further exacerbated the tensions.

Atiku Abubakar and his supporters actively lobbied for the ticket, while Peter Obi asserted his qualifications and argued that the presidency should return to the South. Obi’s camp accused Atiku of attempting to influence party leaders through financial incentives, a practice vehemently opposed by the Obidient Movement, who had previously declared their principal would not participate in a 'dollarized' primary election.

The combination of these factors – the leadership squabbles, the legal battles, and the contentious presidential ticket – proved insurmountable, leading to the collapse of the coalition and casting doubt on the viability of a united opposition front in the upcoming 2027 elections. The fragmentation of this alliance significantly strengthens the position of the incumbent APC and President Tinubu as they prepare for their re-election campaign.

The future of the ADC remains uncertain, and the political landscape is now more fragmented than before





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