Opposition Calls for Immediate Action as Security Crisis Deepens Across Nigeria

House minority leaders warn of escalating insecurity, school kidnappings and political instability, urging the Tinubu administration to adopt a clear security strategy.

In a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, the minority caucus of the House of Representatives, led by PDP Minority Leader Fred Agbedi, lamented the mounting security, economic and democratic challenges confronting Nigeria.

The lawmakers accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of prioritising political calculations over effective governance, noting that insecurity has spread far beyond the traditional hotspots of the North‑East and North‑West to affect regions previously regarded as relatively safe. The caucus highlighted a series of alarming incidents: the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who was abducted with his wife in Katsina State and later died in captivity while his wife was rescued; the continued detention of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State; and a series of conflicting judicial pronouncements concerning the status of political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Agbedi stressed that the death of a senior military officer who once commanded national defence forces underscores the vulnerability of ordinary citizens and the inability of the state to protect high‑profile individuals from criminal violence. He recalled similar fatalities among serving commanders and senior officers during operations against insurgents and bandits, noting that such losses have become increasingly frequent despite official assurances that the security situation was improving.

Traditional rulers and community leaders have also become targets of kidnappers and armed groups, creating a perception that nowhere is immune to the rising tide of lawlessness. The opposition lawmakers devoted a substantial portion of the briefing to the broader security crisis, describing it as a "managed crisis" that has been allowed to fester due to political indifference.

They argued that the current security strategy lacks coherence and direction, allowing criminal networks to regroup and expand their operations across the country. Agbedi called for an urgent, comprehensive security plan that includes strengthened intelligence gathering, improved troop welfare, and better operational coordination among the armed forces and security agencies. He warned that without a clear and decisive response, Nigeria risks further erosion of public confidence in state institutions and a deeper entrenchment of criminality.

Education was another focal point of the caucus's concerns. The kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State was portrayed as a stark reminder of the growing threat to the nation's educational system and public safety. The legislators noted that similar mass abductions have occurred in Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara and Katsina, turning schools into potential battlefields for criminal groups.

Agbedi appealed to the government and the international community to intervene decisively, arguing that each day the victims remain in captivity represents a setback not only for their education but also for their psychological well‑being and future prospects. He urged swift action to rescue the captives, prosecute the perpetrators, and implement robust safeguards for schools across the nation.

The caucus concluded by urging the federal government to demonstrate genuine political will, move beyond partisan posturing, and commit the necessary resources to protect Nigerian lives, livelihoods and democratic institutions





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Nigeria Security Tinubu Administration School Kidnappings Political Crisis House Minority Caucus

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