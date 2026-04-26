Opposition Alliance Can Challenge Tinubu, But Faces Internal Betrayal – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church predicts the opposition alliance has the potential to challenge President Tinubu, but warns of internal divisions, betrayal, and attempts by the ruling party to weaken key figures. He stresses the importance of unity and vigilance against legal challenges.

The spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele , has offered a prophetic assessment of the burgeoning opposition alliance forming against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ’s administration.

Ayodele predicts that while the unified front presented by the opposition parties possesses the potential to significantly challenge the current presidency, internal divisions and a lack of unwavering commitment among key players will ultimately hinder their long-term effectiveness. He specifically highlights the importance of complete unity, stating that only through sustained collaboration can the alliance truly exert pressure on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and create a substantial political impact.

The prophet’s statements, released through his media aide Osho Oluwatosin, emphasize a forthcoming period of intense political maneuvering and potential betrayal within the opposition ranks. He cautions against complacency and stresses the need for proactive measures to solidify the alliance’s foundation and safeguard it against disruptive forces. Ayodele’s prophecy centers on the delicate balance between initial success and eventual fragmentation.

He acknowledges the positive impact of the opposition’s decision to coalesce around a single candidate, believing this strategy will initially generate considerable heat for the APC. However, he foresees a scenario where not all members of the alliance share the same dedication to the collective goal. This lack of unified purpose, he warns, will create vulnerabilities that the ruling party will exploit.

Specifically, Ayodele anticipates that the APC will actively target and attempt to undermine those within the opposition who demonstrate the greatest strength and potential to mobilize support. This strategy, he suggests, will be aimed at weakening the alliance from within, capitalizing on existing fissures and fostering distrust. The prophet urges the opposition to prioritize internal cohesion and address any underlying tensions that could jeopardize their collective efforts.

He emphasizes that sustained unity is not merely desirable but essential for achieving meaningful political change. The coming months, according to Ayodele, will be marked by intense legal battles and challenges, requiring the opposition to remain vigilant and prepared to defend their position.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele’s pronouncements extend beyond the immediate political landscape, hinting at a limited lifespan for the alliance in its current form. He suggests that the coalition is inherently temporary, destined to dissolve due to a lack of genuine sincerity among all participants. This skepticism regarding the long-term viability of the alliance underscores the prophet’s belief that personal ambitions and conflicting interests will ultimately outweigh the shared objective of challenging the ruling party.

He specifically warns of impending court cases that will test the alliance’s resilience and potentially unravel its carefully constructed framework. Ayodele’s message is a call for both strategic foresight and unwavering commitment. The opposition, he implies, must not only present a united front but also proactively address the internal weaknesses that threaten to undermine their efforts.

The success of the alliance, according to the prophet, hinges on its ability to overcome these challenges and maintain a steadfast dedication to the common cause, despite the inevitable pressures and temptations that lie ahead. The prophet’s words serve as a cautionary tale, urging the opposition to navigate the treacherous waters of Nigerian politics with wisdom, discernment, and an unwavering commitment to unity





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Elijah Ayodele INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Bola Ahmed Tinubu Opposition Alliance APC Politics Prophecy Betrayal Unity Nigeria

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