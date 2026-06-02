Operation WHIRL STROKE: Troops Neutralise Four Suspected Criminals, Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims

The Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE has announced the neutralization of four suspected criminals, the rescue of two kidnapped victims, and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during operations conducted in Benue and Taraba states between May 24 and 31, 2026.

The Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE has said its troops neutralised four suspected criminals, rescued two kidnapped victims , recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition, and dismantled a suspected drug trafficking network during operations conducted across Benue and Taraba states between May 24 and 31, 2026.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the force, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday. According to the statement, the operations targeted armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits and suspected drug traffickers operating within the joint operations area. The statement noted that troops deployed to the Gbajimba-Agasha Road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on May 24 following reports of an armed herder attack and found two injured residents at the scene.

The victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre in Gbajimba for treatment, while a manhunt for the assailants is ongoing. Also on May 24, troops responded to an armed robbery alert along the Rafin Kada-Donga Road in Taraba State, where they engaged suspected robbers in a gun battle. Troops neutralised two armed robbers and recovered one AK-47 rifle with three magazines, ammunition and the sum of N39,950.

The force further stated that troops acting on a kidnap report along the Antegh-Zongo Road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on May 25 intercepted suspected abductors. According to the statement, the suspects abandoned their captives and fled after sighting the troops. The task force also reported progress in its campaign against suspected drug trafficking networks within the operational area.

The statement explained that troops searched a recovered vehicle in Makurdi on May 23 and recovered 641 pieces of suspected illicit drugs alongside N781,000 in cash. It added that a follow-up intelligence-led operation conducted on May 27 led to the arrest of three additional suspected drug peddlers. Additional substances, a motorcycle and N40,000 were recovered during the operation. Arrested persons are being processed to be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In another operation on May 31, troops acting on intelligence raided a suspected bandits' enclave at Imande Igigh in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Two bandits were neutralised, while ammunition and related items were recovered from the hideout. The Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for the successes recorded and urged them to sustain the operational momentum.

Gara also appealed to communities to provide timely information on suspected criminal activities to security agencies and warned informants aiding criminals to desist from the act or face the consequences





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Operation WHIRL STROKE Joint Task Force Benue State Taraba State Kidnapped Victims

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