Operation HADIN KAI Intensifies Clearance Operations in North-East, Killing Suspected Terrorists, Arresting Collaborators, and Recording Fresh Surrenders

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified clearance operations across the North-East, killing suspected terrorists, arresting collaborators, and recording fresh surrenders in Borno and Yobe states. The defence headquarters revealed this in the May 15 to 21 operations report in a statement obtained from its X handle on Sunday.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified clearance operations across the North-East, killing suspected terrorists , arresting collaborators, and recording fresh surrenders in Borno and Yobe states.

The defence headquarters revealed this in the May 15 to 21 operations report in a statement obtained from its X handle on Sunday. The statement read, ‘On 15 May 2026, troops deployed at Kirawa conducted clearance operations through Valle general area, Ashigashiya, and Gakara in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA), neutralising 2 terrorists during a fierce engagement.

‘On 16 May 2026, troops in conjunction with local hunters clamped down on insurgent logistics at Kwayar Kusar Market in Kwayar Kusar LGA of Borno State, arrested 4 suspected cattle rustlers and terrorists’ collaborators who were in possession of 6 cows meant for illicit sale on behalf of the insurgents. ‘The military added that sustained pressure on insurgents had continued to force family members and fighters to surrender.

It stated that on May 17, an adult male family member of a terrorist escaped from the Kwatara enclave in the Mandara Mountains and surrendered to troops along the Gwoza-Limankara route in Gwoza LGA due to ‘severe lack of basic needs’ and military pressure.

‘On May 19, two adult females and seven minors surrendered to troops in Dikwa LGA of Borno State, while another woman identified as Alisha Sale also surrendered in Dikwa town on the same day. Meanwhile, troops on routine checks at Lawanti town near Baga in Kukawa LGA on May 20 reportedly arrested a female collaborator accused of smuggling ready-to-use supplementary food and hijabs to her son, identified as Modu Mustapha, whom the military described as a notorious terrorist commander operating in Mobbar LGA.

On the same day, a 20-year-old suspect, Babakaka Bukar, surrendered to troops at the Forward Operating Base, Mairari, in Nganzai LGA, handing over an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a mobile phone. The military also disclosed that troops arrested a suspected terrorist logistics supplier at Bama checkpoint on May 21 with food items and other materials allegedly meant for insurgents. Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories.

He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

UPDATED NEWS: Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25Million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than Wonder, Click here to find out how it works (Be sure to ask for evidence of clients that have benefitted from this). Stay informed and ahead of the curve!

Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline – join now





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Operation HADIN KAI Clearance Operations Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market Kwayar Kusar LGA Borno State Dikwa LGA Mandara Mountains Baga Kukawa LGA Bama Checkpoint Operation HADIN KAI Suspected Terrorists Collaborators Surrenders Borno Yobe Kirawa Gakara Kwayar Kusar Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troops nab woman linked to ISWAP logistics network in BornoTroops of the 196 Amphibious Battalion under Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP collaborator during a routine security

Read more »

Major Successes in Operation HADIN KAI as Nigerian Army Intercepts, Rescues Abducted Civilians, Apprehends Collaborators, Recover Weapons, and Witnesses Family SurrenderThe Nigerian Army's Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI has recorded significant successes, including the successful interception and rescue of four abducted persons, the apprehension of a suspected terrorist collaborator and logistics supplier, the arrest of four suspected cattle rustlers and collaborators, and the surrender of family members linked to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Read more »

'12 terrorists' killed as troops foil ISWAP attack in BornoTroops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have repelled an attempted cross-border attack by…

Read more »

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai Kill 12 Terrorists in Borno StateThe Joint Task Force in Borno State has successfully thwarted an attempted attack by suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, killing 12 of them in the process. The incident occurred on Friday at the Kirawa axis in Sector 1 of the operation’s area of responsibility, where troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion are deployed. The attackers were detected early and met with heavy resistance from troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Read more »