Operation Hadin Kai Apprehends Three Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP Collaborators in Borno

Troops from Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, have arrested three individuals suspected of collaborating with Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno State. The suspects were apprehended in Monguno LGA while allegedly moving supplies, including suspected terrorist uniforms and herbicides, towards the Lake Chad axis. They are currently under military investigation.

The ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in Nigeria's Northeast have yielded significant results with the apprehension of three individuals suspected of aiding Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP ). Operation Hadin Kai troops, in a coordinated operation within the Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State , successfully detained the suspects.

This crucial development was brought to light through a public post on the social media platform X by prominent security analyst Zagazola Makama.

The intelligence indicates that the arrests took place on April 13, orchestrated by operatives from the Sector 3 Military Intelligence Brigade, who collaborated closely with vigilant members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). The joint security team apprehended the suspects in the Abari general area, a region known for its proximity to insurgent activities.

The identities of the apprehended individuals have been revealed as Falmata Abukar, aged 43; Halima Audu, aged 35; and Mairo Abba, who is just 17 years old.

Preliminary reports from security sources suggest that the suspects were intercepted during an attempt to transition from the Abari area towards Mararaba village, located within the Kukawa Local Government Area. This movement pattern is often indicative of logistical support or movements related to insurgent operations.

The recovery of a substantial cache of items from the suspects has further solidified suspicions of their involvement in supporting terrorist activities. Security forces reported confiscating 12 pairs of what are believed to be terrorist uniform materials, suggesting a potential for operatives to disguise themselves or for the uniforms to be used by fighters.

Additionally, 176 bottles of herbicide were found, which could potentially be repurposed for improvised explosive devices or used for agricultural support to insurgent enclaves. The seizure also included 22 wrappers, 24 assorted children’s clothes, a mosquito net, a mat, and a sum of N15,500 in cash.

Zagazola Makama, in his report, highlighted that these recovered items are strongly believed to represent logistical supplies destined for insurgents operating in the volatile Lake Chad axis. This region remains a critical operational hub for both Boko Haram and ISWAP, making any flow of supplies into it a matter of grave concern for security agencies.

The arrested individuals are currently being held in military custody, where they are undergoing a preliminary investigation. This process is crucial to meticulously determine the extent of their alleged involvement with the terrorist groups and to uncover any potential deeper connections they may have to the wider network of insurgents operating in the northeastern part of the country.

The investigation aims to gather intelligence that can not only lead to further arrests but also disrupt the supply chains and support mechanisms that sustain these extremist organizations.

The success of Operation Hadin Kai in intercepting these suspected collaborators and their illicit cargo underscores the importance of continued intelligence gathering, robust inter-agency cooperation, and the invaluable role played by local vigilante groups like the CJTF in the fight against terrorism. The ongoing efforts by the military and its partners are critical in securing the region and restoring peace and stability to the affected communities





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Boko Haram ISWAP Operation Hadin Kai Borno State Counter-Terrorism

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