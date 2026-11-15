Operation Fansan Yamma Neutralizes Terrorists in Zamfara and Kaduna

Troops in Operation Fansan Yamma repel terrorist attacks in Zamfara and Kaduna on November 14, 2026, killing scores of attackers and recovering illicit weapons and drugs.

Security forces under Operation Fansan Yamma successfully thwarted multiple coordinated terrorist assaults on two communities in Zamfara State on November 14, 2026. The Joint Task Force North West confirmed that aerial and ground engagements resulted in the elimination of numerous attackers while securing key locations against further incursions.

Repelling Attacks on Wuya and Yarzabia

Troops stationed at Sector 2 of the operation successfully defended the communities of Wuya and Yarzabia in the Anka Local Government Area against waves of insurgent violence. The Joint Task Force North West disclosed in an official statement that these attacks were executed precisely on November 14, 2026, by armed groups arriving on motorcycles.

Also read Soldiers repel Zamfara attacks, kill scores of terrorists

Initial resistance from the military personnel forced the attackers to withdraw temporarily, but the insurgents regrouped to launch a secondary assault. Ground troops held their defensive positions firmly, preventing further breach, and were subsequently reinforced by additional units to secure the wider area and restore civilian confidence.

Air Component Eliminates Terrorist Groups

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma deployed combat aircraft to provide critical aerial support during the clashes in Zamfara. Intelligence indicated that a group of terrorists was attempting to move a large herd of suspected rustled cattle away from the conflict zone, making them visible targets for the air strikes.

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The military engaged these groups in multiple airstrikes, which reportedly neutralized scores of the terrorists involved in the cattle rustling and assault operations. This combined aerial and ground strategy was instrumental in breaking the insurgent momentum and securing the immediate vicinity of the affected villages.

Clearing Operations in Kaduna State Farmlands

Concurrently, troops from Sector 1 conducted fighting patrols in the farmlands surrounding Aguba Village within the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Acting on intelligence reports regarding suspected terrorist activities in the region, the military encountered an armed group and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

One suspect was killed during the encounter, while the remaining fighters managed to escape into the surrounding terrain. Post-operation searches by the troops yielded two locally fabricated rifles, a mobile phone, recharge cards, and substances suspected to be cannabis and other illicit drugs.

Interception on Buruku-Kaduna Road

Later on the same day, November 14, 2026, security forces intercepted another group of suspected terrorists moving along the Buruku-Kaduna Road. This operation was also triggered by specific intelligence reports about the movement of armed individuals in the area.

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The ensuing gun battle forced the terrorists to flee into a nearby forest, abandoning two motorcycles that were subsequently recovered by the troops. The military continued pursuit and clearance operations to ensure the fleeing suspects could not regroup or rearm, maintaining pressure on insurgent cells in the region.

Command Praise and Public Appeal

The Theatre Command commended the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma for their unwavering determination and commitment to securing the North-West geopolitical zone. The command emphasized the importance of maintaining the operational momentum achieved during the recent engagements.

Authorities are urging residents in Zamfara and Kaduna states to provide security agencies with credible and timely information. This collaboration is viewed as essential for tackling persistent insecurity and restoring lasting peace across the affected communities in Nigeria.