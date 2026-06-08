Operation Enduring Peace Thwarts Multiple Kidnap Attempts, Rescues 10 Victims in Plateau and Kaduna States

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have successfully foiled multiple kidnapping attempts and rescued several victims in separate operations across Plateau and Kaduna states over the last 48 hours. The operations, launched to secure highways and communities within the Joint Operations Area, have led to the rescue of 10 victims and the foiling of multiple kidnapping attempts.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have successfully thwarted multiple kidnap attempts and rescued several victims in separate operations across Plateau and Kaduna states over the last 48 hours.

The Joint Military Task Force spokesperson, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, disclosed this in a statement released in Jos on Sunday. The operations, launched to secure highways and communities within the Joint Operations Area, have led to the rescue of 10 victims and the foiling of multiple kidnapping attempts. In one incident, troops in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State rescued six kidnapped passengers from a commercial vehicle that was attacked by suspected kidnappers.

The rescued individuals were traveling from Lafia, Nasarawa State, to Jos. While the victims are safe, the driver of the vehicle remains missing, and troops are maintaining an active search to locate and rescue him. Simultaneously, troops in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State foiled an ongoing abduction attempt and rescued a pastor and his wife from the clutches of kidnappers. The couple, who sustained injuries during the initial assault, was evacuated to a nearby clinic for treatment.

In Kaduna State, troops rescued two injured passengers from a commercial vehicle that was attacked by suspected terrorists. The rescued passengers were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Operation Enduring Peace has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining security and guaranteeing the safety of commuters and residents within its Joint Operations Area, stating that it will not relent in its ongoing efforts to rid the highways and communities of criminal elements





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Operation Enduring Peace Kidnapping Rescue Plateau State Kaduna State Security Forces

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