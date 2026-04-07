Operation ENDURING PEACE Neutralizes Terrorists, Arrests Kidnap Suspect in Plateau State

The Joint Task Force of Operation ENDURING PEACE, under Operation WUTAN DAJI, achieved significant success in Plateau State, neutralizing terrorists, arresting a kidnap suspect, and dismantling criminal hideouts in coordinated operations.

In a series of decisive actions, the Joint Task Force of Operation ENDURING PEACE, operating under the directive of Operation WUTAN DAJI, achieved significant successes in Plateau State . These operations, meticulously planned and executed, resulted in the neutralization of two suspected terrorists, the arrest of a kidnapping suspect, and the dismantling of criminal hideouts.

The operations, which leveraged crucial intelligence gathering, targeted critical insurgent routes and criminal strongholds, thereby bolstering security and stability in the region. The commitment of the Task Force to safeguard lives and property is evident in the proactive and coordinated approach taken to address the security challenges in Plateau State. The results underscore the efficacy of the collaborative efforts between the military and local communities, with the contributions of vigilantes playing a vital role in intelligence gathering and operational support. These achievements highlight the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality, demonstrating the commitment to restore peace and security within the region. \Media Information Officer of OPEP, Captain Polycarp Oteh, officially confirmed these developments in a statement released on Monday. The intelligence-led operations, conducted on April 4, 2026, focused on insurgent routes within Wase Local Government Area, with particular attention to areas surrounding Babangida, Adua, and Bokayi villages within the Dutsen Zaki forest. The OPEP spokesperson revealed that troops, working in close coordination with local vigilantes, engaged armed groups in a fierce gun battle along the Babangida–Adua road. This resulted in the death of two suspected terrorists, while others sustained gunshot injuries and fled the scene. A subsequent search and recovery operation yielded significant amounts of weaponry, including a locally fabricated firearm and numerous rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. In a separate operation, which took place on April 5, troops operating in the Namu District of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, intercepted four suspected terrorists based on intelligence reports indicating suspicious movements. The suspects were found in possession of a substantial quantity of ammunition, totaling 100 rounds. A search for their hideout led to a heavy exchange of fire with other armed individuals, during which three of the arrested suspects were killed as a result of the confrontation. The operations in the area continue as the military strives to establish peace and security. \Furthermore, in Shendam Local Government Area, troops, collaborating with community residents, apprehended a suspected kidnapper in Gidan Mangoro village. The suspect is believed to be connected to a recent abduction case in the community and is presently in custody. This arrest underscores the effectiveness of community involvement in the fight against crime and the positive outcomes when residents partner with security forces. The Joint Task Force continues to demonstrate its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Plateau State. These successful operations reflect the commitment to eradicate terrorist elements, dismantle criminal networks and maintain peace within the area. The consistent efforts of the military, the intelligence-driven operations, and the collaboration with local communities underscore a comprehensive approach to address the prevalent security concerns. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to protect lives and property, and to bring perpetrators of criminal acts to justice. The coordinated approach in tackling security threats has sent a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated and that security forces are working to ensure a secure environment for all residents





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Operation ENDURING PEACE Plateau State Terrorism Kidnapping Security

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