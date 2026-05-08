Operation ENDURING PEACE Busts Illegal Arms Factories in Plateau State, Seizes Weapons and Arrests Suspects

Troops from Operation ENDURING PEACE successfully raided two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Vom, Jos South, Plateau State, arresting five suspects and seizing a large cache of weapons and equipment. The operation aims to dismantle criminal networks and enhance security in the region.

Troops of the Quick Response Force (QRF), under Operation ENDURING PEACE, conducted a successful raid on Thursday, 7 May 2026, targeting two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State .

According to Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, the Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force, the operation was meticulously planned and executed, resulting in the discovery of two clandestine arms production sites. During the precision operation, troops apprehended five suspects who were actively engaged in the fabrication of lethal weapons. The raid also led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weaponry and industrial equipment.

Among the seized items were nine fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, four empty AK-47 magazines, seven skeletal AK-47 rifles, and ten rifle butts. Additionally, troops confiscated 36 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammunition, four revolver engines, 14 recoiling springs, six hand drilling machines, nine filing machines, four welding machines, and various other industrial tools.

The suspects and recovered items are currently in custody for further investigation, while troops continue to conduct covert operations to eliminate any remaining arms and ammunition in circulation. Operation ENDURING PEACE expressed gratitude for the support of the local community and urged citizens to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security agencies to help combat criminal elements





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Operation ENDURING PEACE Illegal Arms Manufacturing Plateau State Weapons Seizure Security Operation

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