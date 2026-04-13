Operation Delta Safe Crushes Illegal Refining Site, Recovers 20,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Rivers State

Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, successfully dismantled an illegal refining site in Rivers State, recovering approximately 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The operation, conducted in the Orashi National area, is part of ongoing efforts to combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

In a decisive move against crude oil theft , troops of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe , successfully dismantled an illegal refining site in Rivers State , recovering a significant quantity of stolen crude oil. Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported on X that the operation targeted the Orashi National area of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, demonstrating a continued commitment to combating illegal oil activities in the Niger Delta .

The raid, which took place around 10:00 a.m. on April 11th, involved a joint team from the 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Garrison, and 103 Battalion (Motorised). This multi-unit approach highlights the coordinated effort undertaken to address the persistent issue of oil theft, a major concern for both the environment and the national economy. The coordinated response shows the resolve of the military to eliminate this illegal business and protect the oil and gas resources of the nation.

The success of the operation is a testament to the dedication of the troops involved and the effectiveness of their intelligence gathering and planning. The operation resulted in the discovery and destruction of a substantial illegal refining facility. According to security sources, the troops uncovered various equipment used in the illicit operation, including two long galvanized pipes, each measuring approximately 500 meters, and three hoses, collectively measuring around 100 meters. These items were instrumental in the transportation and refining of stolen crude oil.

Furthermore, a large reservoir, containing an estimated 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil, was recovered from the site. This substantial amount underscores the scale of the illegal activity and the potential impact of oil theft on the region's resources. The operation not only targeted the crude oil itself but also the refined products derived from the illegal process. Other items discovered at the site included a big drum oven and a receiver containing approximately 12,000 litres of refined products.

Additionally, the troops uncovered a large cooling system, two active small drum ovens, and two drum receivers containing approximately 80 litres of suspected kerosene. All discovered items were destroyed in situ, as per the mandate of Operation Delta Safe, to prevent any further use of the illegal facility and to send a clear message to those involved in oil theft. The sources emphasized that the troops will intensify their operations to dismantle illegal refining activities and curb crude oil theft throughout the Niger Delta region.

This ongoing commitment demonstrates a proactive approach to tackling the problem and protecting the valuable oil resources of the nation. The destruction of the illegal refining site and the recovery of the stolen crude oil represent a significant blow to the individuals and groups involved in this illicit activity. The continued vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to deterring future attempts at crude oil theft and maintaining stability in the region.

The success of Operation Delta Safe highlights the importance of sustained efforts and collaborative strategies in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by illegal oil activities. The aim is not just to curtail the illegal refining activities but also to safeguard the environment and the economic interests of the region and the country at large. The military's commitment to eradicating oil theft is a crucial step towards fostering a secure and sustainable future for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.





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Operation Delta Safe Crude Oil Theft Illegal Refining Rivers State Niger Delta Oil Theft Military Operation Oil Recovery Security

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