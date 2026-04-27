OPay Sponsors BusinessDay Fintech Summit, Champions Next-Generation Financial Systems

OPay headlined the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit in Lagos, advocating for a shift in focus from payments to intelligent financial systems that drive real impact and financial inclusion across Africa. The company showcased its commitment to leveraging data, AI, and infrastructure to empower users and shape the future of the digital money economy.

OPay, a prominent financial technology firm operating in Nigeria , demonstrated its industry leadership by serving as the Headline Sponsor of the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit.

The event, held on April 22, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, convened a diverse group of stakeholders from across the financial landscape to explore the evolving future of fintech within the African continent. The summit’s central theme, “The Next Financial Frontier: Intelligence, Infrastructure & Inclusion in Africa’s Digital Money Economy,” provided a focused framework for discussions on the challenges and opportunities shaping the region’s digital financial transformation.

OPay’s significant involvement extended beyond sponsorship, with Dotun Daniel Adekunle, the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, delivering a compelling keynote address. Adekunle’s presentation, titled “Payments are solved. The next frontier is different,” presented a thought-provoking challenge to the fintech sector. He argued that the industry has largely overcome the initial hurdles of establishing payment infrastructure and accessibility.

The focus, he asserted, must now shift towards the development of more sophisticated financial systems designed to genuinely enhance the financial well-being of individuals and businesses. He underscored that while payment access has demonstrably improved across Africa, the true potential lies in harnessing the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and robust infrastructure to drive meaningful financial progress.

Adekunle emphasized the critical need for fintech companies to move beyond simply measuring transaction volumes and instead prioritize quantifiable impact metrics, such as improvements in financial literacy, user empowerment, and the creation of sustainable long-term value. He stated that OPay is actively pursuing this vision by leveraging technology to move beyond simply facilitating transactions to enabling genuine transformation in the lives of its users.

This involves building systems that understand individual financial needs and support informed decision-making, ultimately leading to better financial outcomes. Further solidifying OPay’s position as an innovator, Ibukun Humphrey Oluwagbenga, Head of IT Business Support and Operations, participated in a high-level panel discussion centered on “Intelligent Finance: How AI, Data and Automation are rewriting Financial Services. ” Oluwagbenga shared valuable insights into OPay’s strategic implementation of data-driven solutions, automation technologies, and advanced analytical tools.

He detailed how these technologies are being utilized to enhance service delivery efficiency, bolster fraud prevention mechanisms, and create more personalized and intelligent financial experiences for both customers and businesses. OPay’s active participation in the summit underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion, strengthening the digital infrastructure that underpins the African financial ecosystem, and spearheading innovation within the sector.

By prioritizing intelligence, infrastructure development, and inclusive access, OPay is actively contributing to the next phase of growth and evolution within Africa’s rapidly expanding digital money economy. The company’s dedication to these principles positions it as a key player in shaping the future of finance on the continent. OPay continues to invest in research and development, seeking new ways to leverage technology to address the unique financial challenges and opportunities present in the African market.

Information about OPay’s innovative solutions and business initiatives can be found at www.opayweb.com, and updates are regularly shared on LinkedIn (@OPay_NG, @opaybusiness), X (@OPay_NG, @opaybusiness), and Instagram (@opay.ng, @opaybusiness). Established in 2018, OPay has rapidly emerged as a leading financial institution in Nigeria, driven by a core mission to broaden access to financial services through the power of technology.

The company provides a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, encompassing money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payment processing. OPay has earned a reputation for its speed, reliability, and robust security features, ensuring the safety of customer funds. Importantly, OPay operates under the full authority of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and benefits from the same deposit insurance coverage as traditional commercial banks, provided by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This regulatory compliance and financial security further reinforce OPay’s commitment to building trust and providing a secure financial platform for its users





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