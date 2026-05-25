OPay Expands its Scholarship Programme with Innovation Challenge and OPay Futures

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its flagship scholarship programme, OPay Scholars. The programme now includes an Innovation Challenge in partnership with Google and OPay Futures, aiming to equip students with practical skills, innovation opportunities, and career pathways. The grand prize winner will receive $10 million, and top participants will gain access to OPay Futures for potential career opportunities.

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria , has officially opened applications for the 2026 edition of its flagship scholarship programme, now called OPay Scholars, continuing its $1.2 million, 10-year commitment to support education across Nigeria .

Applications for the Innovation Challenge will run from May 25 to June 14, 2026. Students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria can apply now as a team of five students via Building on its strong impact in the previous year, OPay is expanding the programme to include an Innovation Challenge in partnership with Google and OPay Futures. This addition is designed to empower students with practical skills, encourage problem-solving, and prepare them for real-world opportunities.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Nigeria’s corporate landscape, OPay is going beyond traditional scholarship support by combining financial aid, technical skills training, innovation development, and career pathways into one programme. The Innovation Challenge will reward outstanding ideas and solutions from students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. To participate, applicants must apply as a team of five undergraduate students from any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Each team is expected to identify a real-life problem and present a technology-driven solution to address it. Applicants must have downloaded the Gemini App and initiated basic prompts within Gemini. The grand prize winner will receive $10 million, the first runner-up will receive $5 million, and the second runner-up will receive $3 million. Beyond the prizes, participants will benefit from a structured webinar and bootcamp.

These sessions will focus on building practical skills, exposing students to industry knowledge, and preparing them for future career opportunities. Top participants will also gain access to OPay Futures for potential career opportunities with OPay and other partners. Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, OPay, said: Education is one of the most powerful tools for change. Through our $1.2 million, 10-year scholarship commitment, OPay has continued to invest in the education and future of young Nigerians.

With the expansion of the programme in 2026 to include the Innovation Challenge and OPay Futures, we are going beyond financial support to equip students with practical skills, innovation opportunities, and career pathways that will help them thrive in the digital economy and create meaningful impact in their communities. Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, OPay, said: Our partnership with Google on the Innovation Challenge strengthens the impact of the OPay Scholars Programme by giving students access to technology and tools that can help turn ideas into practical solutions.

By integrating Google Gemini into the challenge, we are empowering young Nigerians to build relevant digital skills, solve real problems, and prepare for the future of innovation and work. Olumide Balogun, Director, West & East Africa, Google, said: The most exciting innovations in Africa will come from young people solving local problems, and our role is to make sure they have the right technology to make that happen.

By embedding Gemini into the OPay Innovation Challenge, we are giving Nigeria’s sharpest students a powerful and practical tool to test, refine, and scale their ideas. Since its launch, the OPay Scholarship Programme has continued to grow in scale and impact, supporting hundreds of students across Nigeria. With the introduction of the Innovation Challenge and OPay Futures, OPay is reaffirming its commitment to education, innovation, and youth empowerment.

Students from tertiary institutions across Nigeria are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity. Apply now via https://www.opayweb.com/innovation-challeng





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