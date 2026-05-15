Ooni of Ife Welcomes Twins, Celebrates as World's Largest Cassava Producer

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has joyfully welcomed a set of twins with one of his queens, Olorun Mariam Ajibola. The monarch announced the birth of the newborns on Friday, describing the development as a special blessing to the House of Oduduwa.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , has joyfully welcomed a set of twins with one of his queens, Olorun Mariam Ajibola. Oba Ogunwusi announced the birth of the newborns on Friday, describing the development as a special blessing to the House of Oduduwa.

The monarch in a statement through Director, Media and Public Affairs,Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, said “The arrival of the newborn babies has brought excitement and celebration to the ancient city of Ile-Ife, with friends, associates, and well-wishers congratulating the royal family on the latest addition to the palace.

“Ooni expressed gratitude to Almighty Olodumare for the successful delivery of the babies and the safe condition of both mother and children. ”Ooni, Oyebanji excited as Agbeyewa Farms is named world's largest cassava producer He described the birth of the twin princes as a special blessing to the royal household and the entire House of Oduduwa.

“I appreciated everyone who has continued to support the palace with prayers, love, and goodwill, this moment calls for thanksgiving and celebration. ” Ooni Ogunwusi also expressed happiness over the safe delivery, saying the palace remains grateful to Olodumare for His mercy and favour upon the family. He further prayed that the newborn princes would grow in sound health, wisdom, peace, and greatness, while becoming worthy ambassadors of the rich cultural heritage of Ile-Ife and the Yoruba race





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