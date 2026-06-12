Ooni of Ife Urges Federal Government to Intensify Efforts Against Insecurity, Banditry and Kidnapping

In a statement marking Democracy Day, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the Federal Government to step up its fight against insecurity, banditry and kidnapping. He emphasized that democracy thrives in an atmosphere of peace and security, urging all levels of government to strengthen security architecture, enhance intelligence, and properly equip security agencies. The traditional ruler also appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, supportive, and united, stressing that national development requires collective sacrifice and cooperation. He offered prayers for peace, stability and the nation's progress.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity and curb banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday in Ile-Ife by the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni's Palace, Moses Olafare, to commemorate Democracy Day, the traditional ruler emphasized that insecurity continues to threaten peace and development nationwide. He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of government efforts to address both security and economic challenges.

The Ooni stressed that no responsible government would deliberately allow insecurity to thrive within its territory, noting that the safety of citizens is fundamental to national growth and stability. While acknowledging persistent security challenges in several parts of the country, he urged governments at all levels to strengthen the nation's security architecture and enhance intelligence gathering. He also called for the proper equipping of security agencies and the prosecution of perpetrators of criminal activities.

"Democracy thrives best in an atmosphere of peace, security, and justice," he said. "As we celebrate another Democracy Day, I urge governments at all levels to intensify the fight against insecurity and banditry. " The Ooni further urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country's democratic journey, stating that national development requires collective sacrifice, patience, and cooperation between leaders and citizens. "No government will wish insecurity upon its own country.

While challenges remain, Nigerians should continue to support lawful efforts aimed at restoring peace and security across our communities. Together, we can overcome these difficulties and build a safer and more prosperous nation," he added. Oba Ogunwusi also called on citizens to shun divisive tendencies capable of undermining national unity, urging Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations, to embrace peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

He described unity as a critical ingredient for sustainable development, adding that the country's diversity should be seen as a source of strength rather than division. As part of the Democracy Day celebration, the Ooni offered prayers for peace, stability and security across the nation, seeking divine intervention in efforts to defeat criminal elements and restore lasting peace. He prayed for wisdom for leaders at all levels, protection for security personnel, and greater unity, progress and prosperity for Nigeria.

The traditional ruler reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace, dialogue and national cohesion, expressing optimism that the country would emerge stronger despite its current challenges.

"On this Democracy Day, let us renew our faith in Nigeria, support our security agencies, and work together to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation," he said





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Ooni Of Ife Insecurity Banditry Kidnapping Democracy Day

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