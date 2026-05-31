Ooni of Ife Holds Grand Naming Ceremony for Second Set of Twins at Ile‑Ife Palace

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, celebrated his newest twins with a traditional naming rite at the Ile‑Ife Palace, featuring symbolic blessings, live music, and a private reception for family and dignitaries.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently celebrated the arrival of his second set of twins with a traditional naming ceremony at the historic Ile‑Ife Palace in Osun State.

The auspicious occasion brought together members of the royal household, senior chiefs, close family members and several of the Ooni's queens, among them Olori Aderonke, Olori Temitope and Olori Ashley. After a brief introduction, the ceremony proceeded with the performance of ancient rites that mark the first public acknowledgement of newborns in Yoruba culture.

Central to the ritual was a table laden with a variety of symbolic objects - bananas, beans, kola nuts, bitter kola, sugarcane, gin, water, cash, dried fish and other items - each chosen to represent specific prayers, blessings and aspirations for the children. The senior Olori of the palace approached the table first, selecting an item with deliberate intent, and then invited the assembled guests to follow suit, thereby sharing their individual wishes for the twins' future well‑being and prosperity.

When the elder tasked with officiating the naming took the floor, he announced the firstborn as Taiwo and the second as Kehinde, adhering to the customary order for twins in Yoruba tradition. Each child was bestowed with six names, a practice that reflects both lineage connection and aspirational qualities the family hopes the youngsters will embody. The names were accompanied by chants and prayers, creating a resonant atmosphere that blended reverence with celebration.

Traditional music groups took the stage shortly thereafter, filling the palace courtyard with drumbeats, flutes and vocal harmonies. The infectious rhythm encouraged many guests to rise and dance, turning the solemn rite into a joyous communal festivity. Well‑wishers from various sectors of society approached the Ooni to offer their congratulations, and several cultural organisations performed brief homages that highlighted the monarch's role as a custodian of Yoruba heritage.

Following the public portion of the ceremony, the guests were ushered into the inner chambers of the palace for a more intimate reception. A lavish spread of local delicacies, including jollof rice, pounded yam, assorted soups and a selection of traditional beverages, was laid out for attendees. The atmosphere was one of warmth and familial intimacy, allowing the royal family to share personal moments with close relatives and dignitaries.

Throughout the evening, conversations centered on the significance of the twins' birth within the royal lineage, the responsibilities that accompany their names, and the broader cultural importance of preserving naming customs in a rapidly modernising society. The event not only reinforced the Ooni's commitment to upholding age‑old traditions but also showcased the vibrant continuity of Yoruba cultural practices in contemporary Nigeria





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Ooni Of Ife Yoruba Naming Ceremony Royal Twins Ile‑Ife Palace Traditional Rites

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