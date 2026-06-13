Ooni Mourns Nollywood Veteran Kola Oyewo, Hails His Cultural Impact

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran Nollywood actor and cultural icon Pa Kola Oyewo, describing him as a pride of Yorubaland whose contributions to theatre, education, and cultural preservation left an indelible mark.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has paid glowing tributes to veteran Nollywood actor, theatre scholar and cultural icon, Pa Kola Oyewo , describing him as a pride of Yorubaland.

Oyewo's death was announced on Friday, and tributes have continued to pour in from family members, colleagues, and stakeholders in the entertainment industry. In a condolence message on Saturday, signed by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni's Palace, Moses Olafare, the monarch highlighted the late actor's remarkable contributions to theatre, culture, and education.

Born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, the late actor was widely respected for his work in stage performance, film, and academic theatre practice. The Ooni remarked that although Oyewo was a native of Oba-Ile, he spent much of his life in Ile-Ife, where he became a beloved figure and contributed immensely to the cultural and intellectual development of the ancient city.

"Pa Kola Oyewo was a pride of Yorubaland, a distinguished scholar and a cultural ambassador who dedicated his life to the promotion of our rich heritage. Through his talent, wisdom and commitment to excellence, he brought honour not only to Ile-Ife and Osun State but to the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole," the Ooni stated. The monarch also noted that Oyewo's legacy extended beyond entertainment into education, mentorship, and cultural preservation.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and extended condolences to the Oyewo family, urging them to take solace in his impactful life and achievements. The passing of Pa Kola Oyewo marks the end of an era for Nollywood and the academic theatre community. His career spanned decades, during which he not only acted but also taught and mentored countless young artists.

He was a bridge between traditional Yoruba culture and modern theatrical expression, ensuring that the stories and values of the Yoruba people were preserved and celebrated on stage and screen. Colleagues remember him as a meticulous performer and a passionate educator who inspired many to pursue careers in the arts. His influence reached beyond Nigeria, as he participated in international cultural exchanges and festivals, showcasing the richness of African theatre.

As the nation mourns, his contributions serve as a reminder of the power of art to unite, educate, and transform societies. The Ooni's tribute underscores the high regard in which Oyewo was held, not just as an entertainer but as a custodian of cultural heritage. The family, while grieving, has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, and they plan to honour his memory in accordance with his wishes.

Further details about memorial events are expected to be announced in the coming days





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