Diri Urges Successor to Seek God's Approval at Bayelsa 15th Thanksgiving

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri has urged anyone aspiring to succeed him to seek God's approval, saying only a God-fearing person can lead the state, during the 15th Thanksgiving service in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged anyone aspiring to succeed him to seek God's approval, declaring that only a God-fearing person will take over the state's leadership.

He spoke on Tuesday during the state's 15th Thanksgiving service held at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa. Diri said nobody could stand against anyone chosen by God, adding that Bayelsa had been committed to God and that the Almighty would have the final say in the affairs of the state. He also thanked the people for their support for his administration over the past six years.

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Governor Urges God Fearing Leaders

The governor urged residents to remain united, tolerant and peaceful, describing these as essential conditions for the state's development. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the lives of residents, saying his government had the political will to transform the state, which he described as having one of the best environments for development. The governor said, All who want to be governor, go and seek the face of God. Anyone who wants to be governor must be God-fearing.

If God said yes, nobody can say no, not even me. Let us continue to worship God. Let us be tolerant and patient as we will become victorious at the end of the day. He added, The Bible itself recognises that it is good to give thanks to the Lord.

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Today we came to say thank you, Father. As I keep saying, those of us who were born in Yenagoa or know Bayelsa of old can see the difference today. It is enough to give thanks. We have one of the best environments in Nigeria, and with the political will, we are bringing development to our people.

Dear people of Bayelsa, I thank you also for your support and for standing by this government. In his sermon, the guest preacher and former Bayelsa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Very Rev. Joseph Opelema, said Christians had dual citizenship as members of the church and the wider society.

Preacher Urges Good Citizenship

Speaking on the theme, Called to be Good Christians and Good Citizens, Opelema drew his message from Matthew 22:15-22, where the Pharisees attempted to trap Jesus over the payment of taxes. He said Jesus' response, Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God, underscored the responsibility of Christians to be good citizens.

According to the Catholic cleric, the passage, which he said was often misinterpreted, emphasised the need for Christians to demonstrate sacrifice, prudence, accountability, justice, love, care and charity wherever they found themselves, particularly in public office. Opelema lamented that while many people attended worship services, few lived by Christian values.

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He urged believers to serve as witnesses, the salt of the earth and the light of the world, and to use positions of public responsibility in Bayelsa and Nigeria to serve others and demonstrate their faith. He described Bayelsa as richly endowed with natural and human resources, favourable weather, land and rivers, which he said could make the state a tourism hub. The cleric added that with a God-fearing leader, the state could attain its full potential.

Service Highlights and Attendees

Highlights of the service included the unveiling of a book, Lively Oracle, containing scriptural declarations made by the governor during morning devotions, as well as musical performances by gospel artistes. Those present included the governor's wives, Dr Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Diri; the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, and his wife, Dr Favour Akpe; and former deputy governors, Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi and Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd.

). Also in attendance were senators representing Bayelsa Central and East, Dr Konbowei Benson and Chief Benson Agadaga; Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency; Mitema Obordor (Ogbia); Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma); and Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw). The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Michael Ogbere, while the Chief Judge was represented by the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah.

Others included the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr Boladei Igali; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku; Chairman of Azikel Group, Dr Azipapu Eruani; and former governor, Chief David Lyon.