Oney Judge's Flight: A Slave Girl's Defiance of President Washington

A detailed recounting of Oney Judge's 1790 escape from the Washington household, highlighting the contradictions between the founding ideals of liberty and the reality of slavery in early America.

The tale of Oney Judge , a young enslaved woman who fled the presidential household in 1790, offers a vivid illustration of personal bravery confronting the entrenched power of early American leadership.

Born into bondage as the daughter of a seamstress in the Washington household, Judge was taken into the service of First Lady Martha Washington at the age of twelve. When George Washington assumed the presidency and moved the capital to New York, and later to Philadelphia, Judge was among the handful of enslaved individuals selected to accompany the First Family.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania had enacted a law in 1780 that automatically emancipated any enslaved person who remained in the state for more than six months. Aware of the legal threat, Washington repeatedly shuffled his slaves out of the city before the statutory deadline, attempting to sidestep the law while publicly proclaiming a desire for gradual emancipation.

Yet his actions revealed a stark contradiction between rhetoric and practice, as the president treated enslaved people as property, even as he lauded the principles of liberty outlined in the 1776 Declaration of Independence. Judge's circumstances changed dramatically in November 1790 when she seized an opportunity to board a ship bound for Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and escaped the confines of the Washington home.

The decision required abandoning a relatively comfortable position that afforded her occasional new clothing and modest privileges in exchange for the uncertainty of life as a domestic laborer in a new city. The move was not without risk: George Washington, incensed by the loss of his property, launched an aggressive campaign to recover her. He dispatched his steward, Frederick Kitt, to place a public advertisement describing Judge in detail, offering a reward for her capture.

The notice emphasized her physical appearance-light mulatto complexion, freckled skin, black eyes, and bushy black hair-and noted her age and clothing, underscoring the lengths to which the president would go to retrieve a runaway slave. This episode exposed the glaring hypocrisy of a nation that declared "all men are created equal" while simultaneously denying basic human rights to an entire class of people based on race.

The broader significance of Judge's flight lies in its illumination of the early Republic's struggle to reconcile its foundational ideals with the reality of chattel slavery. While Washington publicly expressed support for eventual emancipation, his personal actions-such as rotating slaves out of Pennsylvania to avoid manumission and maintaining a large household of enslaved laborers-demonstrated a persistent reliance on the institution. Judge's successful escape, however, also signaled the agency of enslaved individuals who pursued freedom despite formidable obstacles.

Her story contributes to a growing body of scholarship that reexamines the lives of those who resisted bondage, bringing to light narratives that challenge the sanitized version of American history. By confronting the contradictions embodied in Washington's conduct, Judge's experience underscores the importance of remembering the human cost of the nation's founding myths and reminds contemporary readers that the pursuit of liberty has always been contested, often by those most marginalized and overlooked





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