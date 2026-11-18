Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says attacks on Christians continue one year after Nigeria's CPC designation, as fresh Plateau State killings claim at least 14 lives and scholars warn against security dependence.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said attacks on Christians in Nigeria have continued one year after the State Department designated the country a Country of Particular Concern, or CPC.

In a post on X, Pompeo urged the American government to deploy every available measure to fulfil its promise to protect Nigerian Christians. One year after the State Department designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern for the violent persecution of Christians, the attacks continue, Pompeo wrote. America must use all the tools at our disposal to deliver on our promise to stand up for the Christians of Nigeria, he added.

Also read Atiku Criticizes Tinubu Over Plateau Killings and Economic Hardship

Nigeria Designated as Country of Particular Concern

The designation followed President Donald Trump's announcement on October 31, 2025, amid growing international outcry over attacks and killings of Christians, particularly in northern Nigeria, including Benue and Plateau states. The CPC classification was expected to trigger stronger diplomatic and economic pressure on Nigeria, including possible sanctions and restrictions on certain forms of assistance.

However, one year after the announcement, the Federal Government's diplomatic engagements with Washington have yet to secure a reversal of the designation. Questions also persist over the impact of American security support. The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa recently held a hearing titled One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt.

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At the November 12 hearing, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia outlined measures taken under the bilateral security partnership. Garcia said the Joint Working Group established by both countries met in Abuja in January 2026 and again in Washington in August, providing a platform for monitoring Nigeria's commitments. He said the U.S. has provided training and equipment to police units protecting vulnerable communities.

Washington has also expanded biometric information sharing to help identify attackers and collaborated with Nigerian banks to disrupt terrorist financing, according to Garcia. He disclosed that U.S. forces carried out strikes against Islamic State targets in north-west Nigeria in December 2025 as part of a joint counterterrorism initiative. Concerns remain over whether these measures have significantly improved security, particularly in communities affected by recurring attacks in the Middle Belt.

The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership also attracted support from an X account, @SecureNigeriaHQ. The account described President Trump's relationship with President Bola Tinubu as a major contributor to security progress and the protection of Nigerian Christians. In a direct response to Pompeo's criticism, the account said President Trump's counterterrorism partnership with President Tinubu is delivering real security progress and protecting Nigerian Christians.

It added that Pompeo could not bring himself to acknowledge what it described as a foreign policy success under Trump. However, the account's X page carries a disclosure stating that its materials are distributed by DCI Group AZ, LLC, on behalf of the Republic of Nigeria through Aster Legal, with additional information on file with the United States Department of Justice in Washington.

New Attacks in Plateau State Claim Lives

Despite government assurances and renewed security engagements, fresh attacks in Plateau State have reportedly claimed at least 14 lives. The killings occurred across Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas, according to a report by persecution.org. The report said the killings took place between Sunday, November 15, and Monday, November 16. Armed attackers reportedly targeted rural settlements and ambushed residents travelling between communities.

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The latest violence came barely days after Tinubu visited Jos on Saturday, November 14, for an All Progressives Congress political rally. At the rally, he apologised to residents for failing to visit communities affected by violence during an earlier trip to the state. He promised to rebuild destroyed communities and facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes. Forgive me if you didn't see me in the hinterland, but I saw the devastation, he said.

I got the report from the governor. I saw horror in the faces of our people. The President also disclosed that 1,000 forest guards were undergoing training. He said surveillance cameras earlier promised to the state had been procured to strengthen security monitoring and early warning operations.

However, the report said nine people were killed when armed men invaded the Zwagal community in Jipal District, Mangu Local Government Area, at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Other killings were reported in Sho village in Barkin Ladi, Sambak and Jol communities in Riyom, and Bokkos Local Government Area. In Bokkos, a unit commander of the state-owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow, and another person were reportedly killed in an ambush. The Berom Youth Moulders Association condemned the recurring attacks.

The association urged the Federal Government, Governor Caleb Mutfwang and security agencies to strengthen deployments in vulnerable communities and prosecute those responsible. Community sources cited in the report alleged that Fulani ethnic militias were behind the attacks and linked the violence to attempts to displace indigenous populations.

Scholars Question U.S. Military Role

However, the allegations and motives behind the attacks have not been independently established. Meanwhile, security and international relations scholars have raised concerns over the implications of U.S. military involvement in Nigeria's counterterrorism operations. They warned that foreign assistance must strengthen rather than weaken the country's security institutions. The concerns were raised at a roundtable organised by the Centre for Peace and Development at Veritas University, Abuja, in collaboration with the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, West Africa.